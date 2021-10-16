A town hall was hosted Thursday evening by Plano officials, including Mayor John Muns, to raise civic engagement and awareness on the city’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan. Such efforts remain ongoing as city officials are requesting input from the community before changes to it get made.
Questions from residents at the town hall ranged in topic from gentrification and Plano’s perceived “suburban character” to the controversial Plano Tomorrow plan, which was repealed in August 2020 before being replaced with an interim plan that was drafted in 1986.
The 2021 Comprehensive Plan is a decades-long policy framework that has a stated goal of guiding redevelopment, growth management, housing and city services, among other things. In a departure from previous plans, the draft version of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan outlines a preferred standard for the density or mix of uses for projects for the less than 5% of undeveloped land remaining in the city. It also attempts to set a preferred allocation of housing and commercial development according to the city’s projected population growth through 2050.
Residents who still want to give input have until Monday to respond to an online survey, which can be filled out at www.planocompplan.org/328/Draft-Plan-Survey.
