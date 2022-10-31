GRAPHIC_Fire
A house fire in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive claimed the life of one person and one dog early Monday morning, October 31.

According to Plano Fire-Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation at the home, located near Hedgcoxe and Alma Drive.

