profile.jpg
Winston Henvey

Ryan Oruch grew up in Plano. He and his father opened Seabreeze in 2007 when Ryan was 16. He has since dived head-first into the restaurant industry and plans to expand by opening Plano's first speakeasy, slated to open in late April or early May. 

Tell our readers about your incoming speakeasy.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments