Ryan Oruch grew up in Plano. He and his father opened Seabreeze in 2007 when Ryan was 16. He has since dived head-first into the restaurant industry and plans to expand by opening Plano's first speakeasy, slated to open in late April or early May.
Tell our readers about your incoming speakeasy.
We're opening the Wilfred Cocktail Lounge right next to Seabreeze. You will enter through Seabreeze.
I moved down to Oak Cliff a couple years ago. There are a lot of bars and cocktail lounges in the Bishop Arts area. Some are cool to go and hang out before dinner and some are cool for after dinner. We're trying to bring that same vibe up to Plano to give all the guests we have here an opportunity to hang out without having to drive to Dallas.
What kind of work has gone into opening the speakeasy?
We're doing it from the ground up. This is my passion project. I pretty much designed it from the entrance to the chairs you'll sit in to the lights in the ceiling and the cocktails you'll be drinking.
How did you decide on the name?
Wilfred is my dog. He's turning 12 this year, so Wilfred's been a part of our journey since the very beginning. I thought it was a cool, classy name. With him getting up in age, it's a way to keep his legacy going forever. He's a mutt — a rescue dog I got from the Plano Animal Shelter.
How do you plan to tie the lounge in with the restaurant?
The entrance will be through the restaurant. You'll enter into a faux waiting area, and there will be a keypad with a code for you to enter. Then, a wall will open up. You won't know it's there unless you know that it's there.
We'll have a kitchen pass through as well, so we'll have some small plates and a tight menu over there. A lot of the staff working here will be cross trained and working over there as well.
We are going to have a featured shot — the "Freddy," and the play for that is we'll have a different animal shelter or charity that speaks to us each quarter, and we'll donate to those depending on sales to tie it back to the community.
What challenges have you faced opening this speakeasy?
Right now the biggest challenge is going back and forth with different inspections, permits and things like that. Nothing too challenging. The optimistic side of it is all this does is give us more time to make sure we can execute it and make sure it's running. Those little hurdles we've had give us a chance to focus more and make sure day one when we do open will be rock 'n' roll.
What are you most looking forward to the opening?
Just our vision coming to life and getting to share a cool concept and vibe for the guest we've had coming here over the last 16 years and to continue the growth and share with our many new guests as well.
How long have you lived in the area?
I grew up in Plano, so pretty much most of my life. I moved around a little bit, and now I'm in Oak Cliff.
How did you come to own Seabreeze?
My dad and I opened Seabreeze in 2007. I was going to Plano East High School, starting off as a bus boy, dishwasher, cook, server and all that fun stuff to fulfill the role of chef owner that I have today.
What are your hobbies?
I work all the time, but I'm very passionate about cocktails and wines. I try to go out and eat and drink at as many other restaurants as I can to continue my education and growth.
I'm also big into yoga — getting my breathe on every morning to center myself before I come to deal with the madness of all of this on a daily basis.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I'm a rather introverted person. I like to say I'm an introverted extrovert. I can be extroverted when I need to be, but I'd much rather be alone most of the time.
