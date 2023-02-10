Cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 2:36 pm
Plano ISD has released a letter addressing allegations regarding an incident between a student and teacher that took place between 2005 and 2009.
According to the former student, a Williams High School and Plano East Senior High School teacher named Michael Lloyd engaged in misconduct with the student.
Lloyd was employed at Williams High School during the time period that this alleged conduct took place. Most recently he was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023, the district said.
Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance,” the district said.
The district has opened an ongoing investigation, made appropriate reports to law enforcement authorities and the State Board for Educator Certification.
After receiving notification from the former student, Lloyd was placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed by Plano ISD, the district announced.
While the district believes the incident was isolated, it is continuing its investigation.
If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, please contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting:
For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD provides a tip line at www.pisd.edu/tipline.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
