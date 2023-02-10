Plano ISD file photo
File photo

Plano ISD has released a letter addressing allegations regarding an incident between a student and teacher that took place between 2005 and 2009.

According to the former student, a Williams High School and Plano East Senior High School teacher named Michael Lloyd engaged in misconduct with the student.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments