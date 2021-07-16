In the July 4 edition of Plano Star Courier, it was reported that Plano ISD officials did not provide comment regarding the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) statewide data on STAAR test performances, which indicated a district-wide plummet in average student performance.
Since then, Plano ISD Assistant Director of Communications Rosemary Gladden issued the following statement in a Thursday email to Star Local Media:
“Plano ISD had 77% of students take the 2021 STAAR/EOC assessments. The district is working to disaggregate the data as well as utilize the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) end-of-year assessment data to determine the academic needs for the upcoming school year. As it relates to statewide STAAR results presented by TEA, current analysis to date shows that the STAAR performance trends in Plano ISD do not reflect the trends of remote and in-person learners the past school year.
“The Plano ISD academic services department has been planning ahead and working on instructional planning for the 2021-22 school year, including providing additional support to students to address any impacts on student learning. The 2021-22 school year instructional plan, Part 2, presented to the Board of Trustees on May 4, can be watched here. Additionally, the district has proposed strategic initiatives to be supported by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funding. Those initiatives were discussed at the June 22 school board meeting.
“Comparing 2021 STAAR results to 2019 and prior years is challenging due to participation variances. Fortunately, the district is studying multiple measures, including MAP, to assess student learning needs and student growth.”
The June 28 data released by the TEA found that STAAR test results saw consistent increases in “Did Not Meet” scores across all subjects. Even more disparate was reported student attendance, as hundreds fewer students took the spring 2021 test compared to spring 2019.
