By Garrett Gravley | Star Local Media

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Anderson said that parents will need to fill out an application for free or reduced lunch because the two-year waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has expired. Forms can either be accessed through parent portal or the Plano ISD website.

