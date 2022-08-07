At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Anderson said that parents will need to fill out an application for free or reduced lunch because the two-year waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has expired. Forms can either be accessed through parent portal or the Plano ISD website.
The largest portion of the presentation centered around safety and security.
Beginning this year, all classroom doors must be locked. According to Mandy Murphy, PISD’s new emergency management director, this initiative is not new but is now non-negotiable. Further camera enhancements, stronger relations with the police and relationship building with students are aimed to serve as a preventative measure for school safety. Plano ISD will also be conducing more frequent safety audits, security inspections, random K-9 police dog sweeps and drills.
Murphy said communication will be the district’s biggest focus in preventing problems. Parent and student engagement are the main factors in keeping students safe, she said.
For classrooms without doors, like in elementary schools, students and teachers will be moved to more secure locations in the event of an emergency, Anderson said.
Some trustees questioned how students on the senior high level will move between buildings at the senior high level if all building doors are required to be locked. Anderson said that in the five-to-seven-minute passing period, building doors will be unlocked to allow students to move en mass.
More information about Plano ISD’s back to school plan can be found on Plano ISD's parent portal.
