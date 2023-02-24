Plano ISD is advocating for a more fair accountability rating metric.
At a Feb. 21 Plano ISD workshop, the board of trustees discussed how the state is considering changes to the metric that determines a school’s accountability rating.
“We’re in the middle of the school year, and the rules are changing for students currently in the program,” Trustee Nancy Humphrey said.
Between higher score requirements, a redesigned STAAR test and a lack of phasing in, trustees said the district could overnight go from a 91 accountability rating to a 72. Additionally, the new accountability ratings – slated to go into effect in 2023 – would measure students who graduated in 2022, which would not reflect any changes the district made to adapt to the new rating metric.
Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams said that this will not be because of any change in the district's performance, but a change in how the district is measured, which would affect how real estate agents, parents and potential families would perceive Plano.
Williams said that nobody has seen the new STAAR test, and teachers are only now being trained on the new requirements.
“We are currently walking in a maze blindfolded, and we don’t know what the end goal is right now,” Williams said.
The board of trustees agreed to include verbiage in its legislative priorities to say that while it supports a system that checks in to measure the wholistic quality of a school district, it does not support a new metric that measures factors beyond the district’s control – including students who graduated under the old metric – and would like to either see a phase-in of the new metric or a "hold harmless" period to allow the district time to implement the new rules.
Humphrey said that neighboring districts throughout North Texas agreed with Plano ISD’s sentiments.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.