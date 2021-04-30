The Plano ISD Board of Trustees announced plans of a full rollout of in-person classes in the 2021-22 school year during a recent work session.
While firm plans are pending instruction from the Texas Education Agency, district Chief Operating Officer Theresa Williams said it is the intent of the district to make all classes resume in-person while giving a virtual option to those who opt for it.
“We’re calling it an updated brick and mortar with a possible virtual option,” Williams explained. “In four months, we will have our kids back. It’s just around the corner, and we’ll blink, and August will be here.”
Under these tentative plans, this virtual instruction would be conducted with a separate staff and curriculum.
Furthermore, Assistant Superintendent Katrina Hasley announced that all high school students would no longer undergo instruction with hybrid schedules, which require students to attend certain days in person and others virtually. During the pandemic, these have typically happened in differing rotations with other students so as to create a socially distanced learning environment.
Hasley also announced that all high school and middle school students would no longer engage in the co-seating model, which entails simultaneous instruction of both virtual and in-person students in the same class period.
“We look forward to welcoming students on campus in person on our first day of school for the new school year,” Hasley said. “The return to in-person [instruction] allows teachers to use so many impactful instructional strategies and practices.”
