After intense deliberation with administrators and rigorous vetting from focus groups, Plano ISD announced Tuesday that the district’s graduating ceremonies will take place over the course of three days at John Clark Stadium.
Brittnea Ussery, the district’s assistant director of communications, told trustees that this change of plans follows those previously made at the Dallas Cowboys-owned Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Reservation of the venue fell through following the National Football League’s implementation of COVID-19 guidelines mandating that facilities operate at 30% capacity.
This change, Ussery said, would have limited each graduate to an allotment of roughly two guests, at which point, “We realized we were going to need to reevaluate that plan; make some tweaks to it.”
Clark Stadium is currently reserved for graduation ceremonies from June 3-5. Moreover, administrators have also scheduled June 6-7 as “rain dates” in the event that inclement weather prompts officials to postpone the outdoor ceremonies. Average June temperatures in Plano have been considerably warm with low chances of rain, Ussery said during her presentation, while adding that 83% of focus group participants said they’d be able to attend the rain days if applicable, with the remaining 17% saying maybe.
Rain concerns notwithstanding, board members recommended bumping the evening ceremonies to 8 p.m. to mitigate the potential heat that attendees would feel.
Ussery told trustees that the district will take this feedback under advisement while finalizing details. She added that accommodations granting students the ability to take pictures without masks and shake hands while accepting their diploma will be considered and discussed at a later date.
As of now, the ceremonies for Plano Senior High School, Plano West High School and Plano East High School will take place at 7:30 p.m. on June 3-5, respectively, while the ceremony for Academy High School will take place at 8:30 a.m. on June 5.
“It's our facility. We can do it for four nights in a row instead of three nights in a row and have them all at night, if Academy wants that,” board member David Stolle said.
The district is implementing COVID-19 precautions for the events, namely a mask mandate for all students, employees and guests in attendance. Each graduate is limited to four tickets, and families will be distanced into individual “pods” to accommodate for social distancing. Those who cannot attend can view the ceremonies via live stream.
