After joining the district in 2020, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Johnny Hill is leaving his post to serve as the new CFO for Plano ISD effective Monday.
“We are sad to see Johnny leave, but we are very excited for Johnny’s promotion,” Allen ISD spokesperson David Hicks said in a Tuesday email. “The opportunity to work in a larger school system was the best choice for him and his family.”
Hill’s successor has not yet been appointed by Allen ISD officials. His move to Plano ISD comes following the retirement of his predecessor, Randy McDowell.
“[McDowell] has been an excellent leader, advisor and asset to Plano ISD, and will be greatly missed,” said Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser in an Oct. 27 press release. In a Nov. 3 Board of Trustees meeting, Bonser said of Hill, “He has a long and distinguished career in public education and school finance.”
Before his tenure at Allen ISD, Hill served as the assistant superintendent of financial, business and auxiliary services at Lake Travis ISD.
