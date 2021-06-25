In its final meeting before early August, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees voted in unanimous favor of an $875 million budget plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year and accompanying changes in district employee compensation.
The latter vote authorized an across-the-board pay increase of 2% on the pay range control point for all Plano ISD employees and starting teacher salaries of $56,000-$58,000-per-year (depending on the teacher’s highest level of education), an increase that will lead to a total expenditure of approximately $7 million.
The budget item also includes a $2.1 million allocation for adjustments for teachers, nurses and librarians with more than six years of experience, an incentive that Assistant Superintendent for Employee Services Beth Brockman said was offered in the interest of long-term employee retention.
“We do know from anecdotal evidence and information shared by principals as well as my own HR team that it is becoming increasingly difficult to hire in a teacher with six-plus years of experience, and at times, to retain them,” she said. “We’re happy to leverage our available resources and recruit from neighboring districts.”
Also included in the compensation increase is a $1.5 million adjustment for transportation, food and facilities workers, as well as a $3.64 million increase in non-employment compensation expenses (namely employee benefits).
Before the board voted on the proposed 2021-22 budget package, Plano ISD President David Stolle opined that the 2% pay increase was insufficient.
“We’re adopting a $19 million deficit budget. I want to give more than a 2% raise to our teachers. We’re not even keeping up with the rate of inflation,” he said.
Nonetheless, he voted in favor of the item.
The subsequent budgetary vote authorized a general operating expenditure of $685 million, $162.9 million in debt service costs and $27.1 million in food and nutrition service costs. Between local, state and federal revenue streams, the district is projected to accumulate $856.3 million in total revenues.
Plano ISD’s 2021-22 fiscal year will begin on July 1 and end on June 30, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.