As all Texas school districts ready their safety protocol for the Sept. 1 deadline set by the Texas Legislature, Plano ISD has approved a plan to ensure an armed officer is stationed at every school.

House Bill 3, passed during the 88th Texas Legislature, requires all schools to strengthen their security systems, which includes an armed officer at every school. All secondary schools in Plano ISD have an armed officer as part of the school resource officer partnership between the district and the Plano Police Department. However, the district’s elementary schools did not have any armed officers. Looking at possible options to ensure elementary schools were protected, Kevin Keating, Plano ISD’s chief of safety and security operations, proposed hiring school marshals or hiring a third-party security firm.


