As all Texas school districts ready their safety protocol for the Sept. 1 deadline set by the Texas Legislature, Plano ISD has approved a plan to ensure an armed officer is stationed at every school.
House Bill 3, passed during the 88th Texas Legislature, requires all schools to strengthen their security systems, which includes an armed officer at every school. All secondary schools in Plano ISD have an armed officer as part of the school resource officer partnership between the district and the Plano Police Department. However, the district’s elementary schools did not have any armed officers. Looking at possible options to ensure elementary schools were protected, Kevin Keating, Plano ISD’s chief of safety and security operations, proposed hiring school marshals or hiring a third-party security firm.
Keating told the Plano ISD Board of Trustees at an Aug. 8 meeting that hiring a security firm would not be ideal, as the district would not have an opportunity to control who was hired to guard its schools. Additionally, security firms tend to see a high turnover rate, Keating said. The board voted unanimously to hire armed school marshals to protect Plano ISD’s elementary schools. This would allow the district to control who was hired at each school. Requirements would include a license to carry, passing a psychological evaluation, the completion of 80 hours in a school marshal course and the completion of a refresher training course every two years. Keating said the district would prefer marshals to have had experience in law enforcement.
Keating told the board the marshal will not perform any law enforcement duties or disciplinary action. The marshal will only protect the school in the event of an emergency.
The district aims to begin conducting interviews Aug. 28. Viable candidates will receive a psychological exam before being hired. Around 55 marshals will be needed to staff all elementary schools in Plano ISD, Keating said.
“We won’t drag our feet, but we aren’t going to rush this process,” Keating said. “I think it’s more important we get the right people than find people right away.”
