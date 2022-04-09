“Every single industry is affected by staffing right now, so anything we can do within reason to make sure our staff is compensated and not hurt by something outside of their control and our control, I think we have a responsibility to do so.” -Trustee Cody Weaver
Plano ISD encountered three inclement weather days during the February cold snap, and a resolution authorizing wage payments to district employees for this foregone time was unanimously approved by the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday meeting.
This applies specifically to non-exempt employees, as defined in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), a 1938 law that imposes fair labor standards and “time-and-a-half” overtime pay to employees working over 40 hours a week.
Per federal law, exempt employees are those that get paid a fixed salary and earn at least $684 per week. Every employee that does not meet this criteria is deemed non-exempt.
Beth Brockman, Assistant Superintendent for Employee Services, said the goal of this compensation is to encourage employee retention and make Plano ISD a competitive employer in keeping workers well-compensated and better ensuring that their needs can be met.
“Every single industry is affected by staffing right now, so anything we can do within reason to make sure our staff is compensated and not hurt by something outside of their control and our control, I think we have a responsibility to do so,” said Trustee Cody Weaver before joining the rest of the board in voting in favor of the resolution.
