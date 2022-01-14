Plano ISD approved a series of pay increases in an effort to encourage worker retention. This move came amid pandemic-related staffing shortages that were so significant that the superintendent filled in as a substitute teacher.
In a Tuesday meeting, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees considered a series of such measures, including retention incentive payments for employees who were active on Jan. 5 and bonuses for substitute teachers who take on multiple courses in a given month.
Beth Brockman, the district’s assistant superintendent for employee services, told trustees on Tuesday that the proposal would also ensure substitute teachers making less than $150-per-day a per-diem bonus of $50-per-day over the duration of a “critical need period.” Brockman identified Jan. 10-28 of this year as one of these periods.
“Last Friday, we were 190 subs short, so everyone in this building was out subbing in a classroom,” said Superintendent Sara Bonser following Brockman’s presentation. Bonser added that she and Trustee Lauren Tyra both worked as substitute teachers in an effort to mitigate the staffing shortage. “We were all-hands-on-deck, and we can do that, but we need to compete for the subs that we can get a hold of, and I think this will put us at the top of the market.”
District officials also discussed recruitment efforts for instructors fluent in American sign language (ASL). Pay increases were also proposed for deaf education interpreters, and while the precise figures were not disclosed in the meeting, district documents show that contractor bids for deaf interpreters previously ranged from $37.80-$357 per hour.
This vote comes months after Plano ISD voted in favor of a series of pay increases in its 2021-22 budget in June. The budget’s previous adjustments for employees including teachers, nurses and transportation workers were initially estimated to cost the district over $14 million.
