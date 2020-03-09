Plano ISD released a statement Sunday night about spring break travel amid COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) uncertainty.
The district cautioned against students and employees returning to school following visits to countries on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC’s) level 2 and 3 lists. Countries listed as level 2 and 3 include Japan, Italy, South Korea, Iran and China.
The district told students to stay home for a consecutive 14 days following travel to the listed countries.
“Plano ISD will work with each family or staff member impacted during this extended absence to resolve any attendance issues due to self-quarantine from travel,” the statement said.
The statement is aligned with CDC guidelines for international travel. Along with a recommendation to self-quarantine, the federal agency is encouraging travelers to monitor symptoms and record their temperatures using a thermometer twice a day.
There are no cases of the novel coronavirus in the city of Plano.
The U.S. has discovered approximately 539 cases of the disease in 34 states. The state of Texas has 23 confirmed cases with no deaths as of March 9.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are among the symptoms for coronavirus.
“We want to reinforce with our families the importance of keeping children or self at home when sick or experiencing fever. You or your child must be fever-free for 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing drugs like Tylenol or Advil,” PISD’s statement said.
Parents of PISD students are able to submit a form online with information about their travels. The form is available at PISD.edu.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are our number one priority. We continue monitoring and working with the CDC, Collin County Health Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services for additional information and guidance,” PISD’s statement read.
