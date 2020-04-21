Plano ISD wants its staff to know they're appreciated. Last Thursday, members of the district drove to four staff members’ houses to give out Superintendent Service Awards. A district staffer even rode in a van decorated with the winners’ names.
Normally, the district said the picks are recognized at an annual banquet, but this year the winners got a visit to their homes, social-distancing style.
Superintendent Sara Bonser stood in front of the houses to announce their wins.
In a release, the district said winners are those who perform basic job duties in an outstanding manner, go above and beyond the basic job duties, demonstrate outstanding commitment and loyalty to the organization, and have worked in the district for at least two years.
“The award presents an opportunity for the district to honor their hard work and dedication to Plano ISD students, staff and families,” the district stated.
Winners of this year’s awards included ISS Assistant Deborah Newsome, Interpreter for the Deaf Kristy MacKenzie, Parent Liaison Patsy Prochnow, and HVAC Technician Oscar Mojica.
PISD said each of the staff members has made a big difference in their respective departments.
Of Newsome, the district wrote, “Deborah is known as 'mom' to many of Plano ISD students, and that says it all.”
The district said MacKenzie “is an avid supporter of the entire student body as well as the deaf education students,” and Prochnow helped clothe and feed over 300 children through work at Sigler Elementary’s food and clothing pantry.
While earning his associate degree, the district said Mojica is “the first person to call to handle problems because he will tackle them head-on and won’t stop until he finds the solution.”
