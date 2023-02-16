With 2,677 students in high school athletics and 8,369 students in fine arts, community members said in a survey that having consistent branding for 9-10 campuses and their respective senior highs will help increase school spirit.
Plano ISD is in its early stages of rebranding its 9-10 campuses.
At a Feb. 7 board of trustees meeting, Plano ISD Athletic Director Jeff Smith presented final survey results showing overwhelming community support to rebrand the district’s 9-10 campuses to align with its senior highs.
Plano ISD has six 9-10 campuses with their own mascots and colors. According to community feedback presented at the meeting, the lack of consistency makes events seem disorderly and chaotic. According to Smith, the district has a total of 3,958 students in middle school athletics, 2,677 students in high school athletics and 8,369 students in fine arts.
By aligning the 9-10 schools to the senior highs, the district and community members aim to increase school spirit and create a more consistent visual during cluster events.
According to the survey, 42% of the respondents were current students, and another 42% of respondents were current Plano ISD parents. The remaining 16% consisted of former students and other community members. Respondents from the Plano West cluster made up 36%, respondents in the Plano Senior cluster made up 33%, and 29% of respondents were from the East cluster.
Additional comments from the community included a desire for more sporting opportunities, possibly combining 9-10 junior varsity teams, and convert campuses to 9-12 campuses.
Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and some of the board members said that consolidating students into 9-12 campuses would cost an enormous amount of money and would take a lot of paperwork when registering for different competitions.
In the 2023-24 school year, Smith’s proposed three-phase plan consists of changing the schools’ mascots and team names, ordering new athletic and fine arts uniforms for schools’ scheduled rotations, repaint and finish two school gyms and redesign the interior of 9-10 facilities.
Phase two of the proposed plan in 2024-25 will consist of purchasing new uniforms, two more gym redesigns and facility exterior redesigning.
The final phase, slated for the 2025-26 year will consist of final gym remodeling and putting forth new communications.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
