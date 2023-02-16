Plano ISD rebrand.jpg

With 2,677 students in high school athletics and 8,369 students in fine arts, community members said in a survey that having consistent branding for 9-10 campuses and their respective senior highs will help increase school spirit. 

Plano ISD is in its early stages of rebranding its 9-10 campuses.

At a Feb. 7 board of trustees meeting, Plano ISD Athletic Director Jeff Smith presented final survey results showing overwhelming community support to rebrand the district’s 9-10 campuses to align with its senior highs.

