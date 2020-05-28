Plano ISD started its summer meal program yesterday. The service looks similar to the district’s grab-and-go breakfast and lunch system schools put together following closures.
The service is in partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture.
“Children 18 years and younger will receive a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day,” district spokesperson Lesley Range-Stanton said.
The end of the school year also saw state funds for parents with children who receive free or reduced school lunches. According to the district, 33% of the district’s students are on free or reduced lunch.
“Because of school closures from COVID-19, Texas received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals,” the Texas Health and Human Services announced on their website.
The $1 billion will be divided into $285 per child. The dollars are available to parents of children age five to 18 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in March.
Plano schools will provide summer meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Distribution sites include:
Armstrong Middle School: 3805 Timberline Drive
Bowman Middle School – new site: 2501 Jupiter Road
Christie Elementary School: 3801 Rainier Road
Daffron Elementary School: 3900 Preston Meadow Drive
Mitchell Elementary School: 4223 Briargrove Lane
Sigler Elementary School: 1400 Janwood Drive.
