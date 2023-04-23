Election Day is around the corner, and the Plano ISD Board of Trustees has nine candidates on the ballot vying for three seats— Tarrah Lantz, Khalid Ishaq, Greg Jubenville, Simon Salinas, Michael Cook, Lydia Ortega, Katherine Chan-Goodwin, Cody Weaver and Margaret Turner-Carrigan. Election day will occur on May 6. Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2. Voters can access more information at pisd.edu/boardelection. Turner-Carrigan did not respond by the Tuesday deadline.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running for Plano ISD board of trustees?
Tarrah Lantz (Place 4): Advocating to protect and improve public education is more than my platform; it’s my life’s mission. As a Plano ISD mom of a 3rd grader and 8th grader and full-time volunteer leader for the last 7 years, I bring the unique knowledge, experience, and relationships specific to the Plano ISD of today that prepare me to serve as your next Trustee on day one.
If elected, I would be the first past-President of the Plano ISD Council of PTAs to serve on the board in decades. I bring a new perspective from representing 70 PTAs and over 20,000 PTA members across Plano ISD at the district level in a nonpolitical role. Ensuring everyone feels their voice is sought, heard, and valued is essential to the success of Plano ISD’s mission to educate, inspire and empower every student to activate their unique potential in a dynamic world. I’ve worked to bring our community together by connecting people and fostering dialogue.
Two members of the Board of Trustees are not running for re-election, including the current Board President. With those departures, our school district is losing sixteen years of combined institutional knowledge. My experience over the last seven years within Plano ISD allows me to backfill part of the loss by understanding recent challenges, plans for the future, and key players across the Plano ISD community. As the largest employer in Collin County serving almost 50,000 students and an annual budget of approximately $550 million, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees is not the place for on-the-job training. Experience matters. Our students and teachers deserve as much, and I am the only candidate for Place 4 that meets these qualifications.
Lydia Ortega (Place 4): My entire life has been in education; I’ve seen how a great education transforms lives. I know there is room to improve Plano education. With my education background, experience serving on non-profit and corporate boards and my unique perspective as an economist I know I can contribute to making Plano education great.
Michael Cook (place 5): We chose Plano for the school system and the community. We have always invested in both. Over the past five years, I have served Plano ISD in a number of ways. I worked on the Plano ISD Future Funding Commission, the Huffman School Based Improvement Committee, and the Special Education Advisory Board for Plano ISD.
As a parent of three Plano ISD students, I am running to keep the focus in Plano ISD on student achievement. Students in Plano have experienced significant learning loss post Covid. Coupled with the additional stresses placed on teachers and parents, students' test scores continue to lag behind their pre-pandemic levels. I want to focus on three specific areas of improvement: improving the academic outcomes of all students, improving the parent-teacher relationship to better serve students, reduce stress on teachers and reassure parents that their children continue to receive a high-quality education and provide more mental health resources to aid students, teachers and parents as they continue to deal with mental health challenges in and out of school.
Khalid Ishaq (place 5): As someone with over 33 years of experience in the tech industry, the experience of guiding three children through PISD, a daughter who currently teaches in the district, and background of serving on various advisory boards, I have gained a unique understanding of the district's operations. I am confident in my ability to serve as a trustee, especially since the incumbent has opted out and I have received support from both family and community leaders. Given my experience, understanding, and dedication to the district, I believe that I am the ideal candidate for the role.
Greg Jubenville (place 5): I am seeking office to help improve student outcomes, teacher morale, curriculum guidance, policy improvements for more safe and secure school, protecting the unalienable right of parents as the primary educators of their children, maintain fiscal responsibility to taxpayers through abalanced budget, proper oversight of bond funds and advocate for monetary relief from recapture and Robinhood.
Katherine Chan-Goodwin (Place 7): We can all agree that we want our children to be safe and educated. The political stunts that increasingly dominate the public education conversation are distractions. I will focus on the business of educating our students, removing all barriers to effective learning.
I served for 16 years on the Board of every PTA for every Plano ISD school that my children attended. A recipient of the Texas PTA Lifetime Membership Award, I continue to serve as the Barron Elementary PTA Treasurer.
A successful businessperson and member of Leadership Plano Class 37, I am on the Board of Directors of the ArtCentre of Plano and the Plano West Rotary Club and serve as Treasurer for both. A Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, I was honored with the Rotary International “Service Above Self” Award. My master’s degree in dispute resolution and experience are effective tools against the challenges School Board Trustees face.
Public education was the golden ticket for my family to our American dream. My children thrive because of their experiences at Plano ISD. I want ALL children who follow them to have that same opportunity to soar and take their families with them.
Simon Salinas (Place 7): I was a Plano ISD student and I witnessed how decisions made by the Plano ISD Board of Trustees affected me, my classmates, and my teachers significantly. I am a recent graduate of Plano ISD, not a politician. We don't have a Trustee on the Board that has attended, taught, and volunteered for PISD. It should be preferred to have a Trustee who has been in the programs they want to advocate for. I have experience from both sides of Plano ISD classrooms that I want to use on our school board. I’m a 2022 Plano ISD and Collin College graduate, certified Pharmacy Technician, substitute educator, former Plano ISD Diversity Advisory Committee member, LULAC member, Pass the Props Plano ISD volunteer, and a Plano ISD PTAs volunteer. We need someone on our school board who understands our district's current concerns.
Cody Weaver (Place 7):Experience matters. I am seeking reelection to continue the goals I set out to accomplish four years ago and to champion new causes that have presented themselves in recent years. My number one mission remains school safety & security. School safety & security is a constantly shifting goalpost. It requires constant vigilance and continuous improvement to have our facilities, protocols, and technology meet and exceed the evolving security standards. Since 2019, I have served on the Plano ISD Safety and Security Committee. I have worked alongside community leaders, parents, emergency response personnel, and district leadership to ensure our three-year audit cycle is complete in a timely manner and that Plano ISD remains in compliance with all applicable safety and security protocols.
Additionally, I have kept my commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility. I have proposed policy changes to increase transparency and make the student & parent grievance process less burdensome. Lastly, I have kept my promise to promote Career & Technical Education. This Fall, Plano ISD voters approved a bond that allows Plano ISD to construct a new CTE center. This will allow Plano ISD to provide relevant and rewarding industry-based certificates and experience for our students. Through innovative CTE career pathways, we can prepare our students to be life and career ready upon graduation. I have accomplished all of this and expect to accomplish much more by working with my fellow Trustees and building consensus around the issues that face our District.
I am committed, now more than ever, to improving student outcomes, promoting parental rights, and supporting classroom teachers. The student populations that Plano ISD serves have been changing over the past decade. We have a growing English Language Learner population as well as a socioeconomically disadvantaged student group that exceeds 37% of the student population. A changing student population requires changing how we approach student learning and the classroom environment. As our student demographics change, we need to reevaluate how we support students in Plano ISD and find a way to meet the needs of every student. One of the best ways to support the student is to enhance the partnership between parents and teachers. Parental involvement in the classroom and on campus is critical to building that partnership. It is becoming more challenging to find teachers and support staff with a shrinking pool of talent. We need to focus on retaining the great teachers we have, recruiting & developing new teachers, and supporting common-sense discipline management strategies. Over the next four years, I will continue my work with parents and teachers to help craft policies that support these initiatives and benefit all stakeholders. Lastly, I plan to add a new initiative to the Plano ISD strategic plan. I am promoting the adoption of a pilot program that utilizes a Classical Academy model at one of our elementary schools with the opportunity for expansion to a middle school. Providing additional educational options to families in Plano ISD is a top priority of mine.
What do you feel are the most pressing issues in the district?
Tarrah Lantz (Place 4): The next board will face many challenges. Our changing demographics require regularly assessing how we’re meeting the needs of our changing community and finding innovative ways to address the gaps as they are identified. Our enrollment is declining. Our budget has run a deficit for years, and our savings will eventually be depleted. We’ve got real work to do.
As your next Trustee, I will continue advocating to protect public education from the forces intent on sowing distrust and division in our schools, address the inequities within school funding practices, increase family engagement, maintain the excellent caliber of Plano ISD’s teachers and staff, and reduce the stigma around mental health treatment. By improving each of these areas, we help our students become well-rounded and well-grounded members of our community.
Lydia Ortega (Place 4): The classroom should focus on developing core learning and thinking skills, free from political distractions and agendas. We need to plan ahead to be responsive to changing demographics and the growing number of education options. We need to work with the legislature to resolve a growing budget imbalance.
Michael Cook (place 5): Improving the academic outcomes of all students; improving the parent-teacher relationship to better serve students, reduce stress on teachers and reassure parents that their children continue to receive a high-quality education and providing more mental health resources to aid students, teachers and parents as they continue to deal with mental health challenges in and out of school.
Khalid Ishaq (place 5): The student achievement gap, a “B” accountability grade, a budget deficit, a ballooning recapture and teacher retention.
Greg Jubenville (place 5): Student Success -provided instructional materials designed to teach the Texas essentials knowledge and skills. Improve MAPS reading and math testing trends for all grade levels. Keep politics out of the classroom.
Support the improvement of the parent/student and teacher relationship through transparency of all materials, classroom environment, and communication.
Keep our excellent educators – support our teachers by giving them authority to discipline in the classroom for an orderly environment for learning. Provide academic curriculum focused on classical education, keeping politics out of the classroom.
Parent relations – improve communication between parents and teachers
Katherine Chan-Goodwin (Place 7): Maintaining adequate funding, given the attacks on public education and the budget deficit inducing “recapture” payments Plano ISD must pay; teacher, support staff, and school leadership recruitment, development and retention; rebuilding of trust between students, parents, teachers, the community and the District, lost due to time away from each other during the COVID-19, and the isolation, anxiety and fear in our communities these days and removing all barriers to effective learning for all our students.
Simon Salinas (Place 7): We are facing a near-decade deficit, decreasing student enrollment, and have a recapture payment of $250 million each year to the State of Texas. Recapture needs reform. While legislators are attempting to reform recapture, Trustees need to continue finding creative sources of income. Teachers and parents deserve to be heard. We’re losing their trust because of the decisions the board is making without gathering input. I also think the lack of mental health resources for students and teachers is an issue that we need to address.
Cody Weaver (Place 7):Plano ISD Trustees all run for at-large positions, so the needs of every student are my concern. Plano ISD data supports the assertion that our English Language Learners (ELL) and African American students are demonstrating the smallest gains across our district. Both reading and math scores have been trending down for the past five years. For our ELL students, staffing is one of our biggest concerns. There is currently a shortage of bilingual educators. As a Trustee, I have voted to raise teacher salaries, and I support raising our bilingual educator stipend from $4000 to $5000. Our students need more support from qualified bilingual educators. Our African American students also need targeted support. Educational interventions currently in place are not working. I will continue challenging the district administration to find innovative and effective interventions to improve literacy and mathematics among our African American student group. These interventions are not necessarily limited to academic programming. Plano ISD is home to many great non-profits that offer premier mentorship programs. We should utilize every resource to help our students achieve academic success.
Declining enrollment is another issue in Plano ISD. One possible solution to this would be offering additional academy models or magnet programs. I support adopting a pilot program that utilizes a Classical Academy model at one of our elementary schools with the opportunity for expansion to a middle school. Classical schools are a desirable and highly sought-after school choice for North Texas families. Parents are not the only ones looking for this model; teachers are also looking for opportunities like this. This presents an excellent opportunity to retain Plano ISD families and teachers. No Public, Private, or Public Charter schools in the Plano ISD boundaries offer a Classical curriculum. Plano is the perfect location for a Classical school. The only question is, will Plano ISD or a Charter school be the one to fill the void?
Lastly, there is still more we can do to build public trust. I have proposed policy changes to increase transparency, add efficiency to our grievance process, and increase accountability. I look forward to discussing these policies in Open Session in the near future.
How do you feel the district should approach attraction and retention of quality teachers?
Tarrah Lantz (Place 4): Our teachers are overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated. As a result, we’re losing great teachers to neighboring districts, other states, and early retirement. Teacher shortages are a nationwide problem, not only a challenge in Plano ISD. We currently have 267 unfilled teacher positions. Our budget constraints caused by recapture prevent us from offering competitive compensation packages with other districts. The growing attacks on public education and the hostility toward teachers contribute to teachers leaving the state or the profession.
The district is aware of these challenges and is already working on innovative solutions. The Plano ISD Pathway to Certification program provides current staff and substitutes with support in becoming certified teachers in our district. We should continue to seek innovative ideas like this to create new avenues for teachers.
We need to do a better job of recognizing and celebrating our amazing teachers. Serving on the Teacher of the Year judging panel in 2021 and 2022 was an honor and inspiration to me. It was difficult to decide between all the incredible teachers who were nominated. We should be getting their stories out to our community to grow respect and appreciation for their dedication and innovation in educating all our students.
Lydia Ortega (Place 4): Teaching is more than a job. It is a calling where what you do makes a difference in a child’s life. Salary matters. But teachers what to be paid for the job they were trained to do – teach. Too much of their time is consumed with record keeping and reports. They are not clerks.
Michael Cook (place 5): We know experienced teachers improve outcomes for our children. The current climate has made it challenging to recruit and retain the best teachers. We must increase teacher compensation and provide additional support for our current staff to ensure we increase overall retention. We should consider more holistic compensation packages for teachers and employees that include benefits like childcare, mentorship, para professionals to teachers programs and more. We should also regularly survey our teacher population to understand where we have opportunities to better support them.
Additionally, improving the parent-teacher relationship will better serve students, reduce stress on teachers and reassure parents that their children continue to receive a high-quality education focused on student achievement and enrichment. To this end, we need better teacher, parent and student surveys, so that we can understand where the biggest areas of tension lie today. Relieving that tension will improve overall teacher retention.
Khalid Ishaq (place 5): Enabling feedback for better working conditions and mental well-being can enhance teacher retention and support. Furthermore, engaging with diverse communities through faith and cultural organizations and expanding communication channels can empower parents and serve as a source for recruiting new teachers.
Greg Jubenville (place 5): Teachers- competitive salary is important. Teacher morale will improve by giving teachers authority to discipline in the classroom for an orderly learning environment. Provide curriculum focused on academics/classical education. keeping politics out of the classroom allows teachers to focus on academics.
Katherine Chan-Goodwin (Place 7): There is no educational excellence without excellent teachers. We must attract, develop and retain them, as well as supporting staff and school leaders.
I will support:
- Implementation of VATRE Prop A, which provides funding for teachers and staff salaries and pay raises, as well as reduces the budget deficit
- Existing incentive programs encouraging completion of college and teaching certification in exchange for returning to the District as a teacher
- The “Pathway for Teacher Certification”, in partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University and Teachworthy, an alternate teaching certification program to fast track PISD para-professionals and other students to certifications tailored to District needs
- Internally developed programs to enhance teacher and school leadership performance, enabling promotion from within and improving employee retention.
Reaching out to teachers, staff and school leaders to survey their concerns. Swiftly and transparently, show progress in addressing their needs to rebuild broken trust.
Simon Salinas (Place 7): We need to respect our teachers and stop using them as a talking point for partisan politics. Plano ISD teachers and staff are exhausted currently. I listened to them when I was in their classrooms. They have spent the last three school years changing the way they teach, supporting students in ways they never have had before, and many are doing so while managing their own families in challenging times. It’s important to also recognize that there are staff who are also Plano ISD parents. They deserve mental health support and I will look into ways to provide that along with the current board members.
We need to offer incentives for support staff. The last thing that our staff needs to worry about when they are going through something personal is who's going to teach their class while they're out. Plano ISD needs more special education, bilingual, and bilingual special education substitutes and teachers. We need to do our best to solve these issues fast. Special education and bilingual students deserve the same education as any other student.
Cody Weaver (Place 7):Three issues come to mind as I talk to teachers across the district: Student Discipline Management, Campus/District Culture, and paperwork. If we want to attract new teachers, we first need to create an environment that retains the teachers we have. Equal and consistent application of discipline management strategies will help minimize disruptions in the classroom and maximize instructional minutes spent on the topic. Streamlining paperwork and shifting reporting back to the administration is another critical objective. Teachers need time for planning and meeting with their Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). Teachers are looking for a campus culture that supports the teachers and provides relevant and engaging professional development. Lastly, we need to keep politics out of the classroom. Teachers want to get back to teaching, and we should let them.
How do you plan to keep taxes low while maintaining Plano ISD’s quality of education?
Tarrah Lantz (Place 4): I absolutely support property tax relief. It’s frustrating for Plano ISD taxpayers to see the Plano ISD portion of their tax bill getting larger and larger each year. Our legislators in Austin in the House passed HB 2 to raise the homestead exemption. I’m closely watching this session to see what the final outcome is regarding property taxes.
Lowering Plano ISD’s property tax rate has not led to a lowering of property tax bills despite lowering the tax rate by almost $.18 over five years. Property valuations keep increasing. Plano ISD has one of the lowest property tax rates in Collin County. It’s difficult for Plano ISD taxpayers to see that as a positive when the total property tax bill is overwhelming.
In 2019, HB 3 initiated tax rate compression. Each year, the TEA Commissioner and the Comptroller decide what the rate of compression should be. Because our property valuations from the Collin County Appraisal District are expected to increase, the MCR (maximum compression rate) is likely to decrease. I support the further compression of this rate. As the MCR decreases, the state will contribute and fund the remainder of our entitlement Tier 1 funds of our Maintenance & Operations budget.
With the VATRE (Voter Approved Tax Rate Election) passing last fall, our entitlement rate, or Tier 2 funds of the M&O budget, went to the max $.17 to take full advantage of our golden and copper pennies. Though that rate increased, the overall property tax rate decreased because of compression and the lowering of the Interest & Sinking tax rate.
Sadly, none of this translates to impacting Plano ISD’s ballooning recapture payment. Recapture payments are determined by the amount of excess entitlements funds plus the excess in our copper penny enrichment funds. This number is multiplied by our weighted average daily attendance. I support further legislative actions to reduce recapture like increasing the basic allotment and tying it to inflation as well as reimbursing districts who pay their recapture payment early.
Lydia Ortega (Place 4): Two ways to increase quality: Quality of education increases by refocusing teachers on the job of teaching, not record keeping. Quality education also requires Principals who support teacher’s effort to maintain classroom discipline. Two ways to reduce costs: Bureaucracies grow quickly if they do not receive periodic pruning of lower priority expenditures. We need to work with legislators to resolve the long-run instability of the recapture (Robin Hood) model.
Michael Cook (Place 5): We have no incentive to raise property taxes in Plano ISD. Due to Recapture, any additional revenue we bring in would go directly to the State and would not go to our schools. Until the state significantly increases the allocation per student, we should keep our property taxes as low as possible and focus our efforts on deploying our bond funding judiciously, while also doing our best to close the ~$30m gap that we have in our current budget.
Khalid Ishaq (Place 5): Currently, our focus should not be on increasing taxes, but rather on collaborating with our legislature to retain more of our recapture funds within our district.
Greg Jubenville (Place 5): Pooling resources and redistricting of schools to promote efficiencies from a shrinking school district. Repurpose campuses to promote and raise attendance through academy models of classical education, fine arts, STEM/STEAM. Develop the career and technology education program. Also, look for ways to effectively lower the budget without affecting teachers and programs.
Katherine Chan-Goodwin (Place 7): Plano ISD’s current tax rate has decreased 17.9 cents in five years. Even if the tax rate was lowered, raising property values could still increase the final dollar amount taxpayers are paying. School Board Trustees have no role in determining property appraisal values or controlling the real estate market.
I am committed to continuing the education of our community in the purposefully complex funding allocation formulas propagated by the State legislature that send our tax dollars to the state general fund instead of our District for the education of all children – this includes “recapture” payments. I pledge to continue to advocate for the students of our District in Austin because public education is the foundation of our communities and economies.
Simon Salinas (Place 7): There are constraints when it comes to lowering the property tax rate which comes primarily from the State legislature. Nearly 66% of your property taxes go to Plano ISD. About 36% of those tax dollars collected go to the state in the form of recapture. Recapture needs reform. The intention was noble, however, there is no transparency on where your taxes are going. Our State legislature needs to adjust funding to account for inflation and Plano ISD shouldn’t be paying a high recapture payment when we are already in an 8-year deficit. Our district cannot keep operating like this. As your trustee, I will continue advocating for public schools and make sure to let our community know about these issues that our district is facing. There is only so much advocating can do so I’d like to help create an innovative plan with other Trustees to lower the amount of recapture Plano ISD has to pay to prevent our district from cutting programs. I think it’s interesting and speaks well of district administration that Plano ISD currently has the second-lowest tax rate in Collin County. Our district has continued to keep lowering property taxes to give relief to the taxpayers and I’m committed to continuing that work. The current total tax rate is $1.2598 per $100 of taxable value. I plan on making sure that Plano ISD continues to have a high quality of education by ensuring we can afford our current programs first before implementing new programs. If we pay teachers less to pay for more teachers for more programs, that's disrespectful to the staff members.
Cody Weaver (Place 7):Our low Maintenance and Operations tax is a product of House Bill 3 and tax-rate compression. The Plano ISD Board, including myself, has lowered the Interest & Sinking tax rate. My goal is not to maintain Plano ISD’s quality of education, I want to improve it. This can be done through Academy and Magnet programs that make Plano ISD a destination district. More enrollment means more funds for Plano ISD education. These programs would prevent families from leaving Plano ISD for charter and private schools and instead take advantage of opportunities in their district. We can also use the success found in these programs to improve non-magnet schools across the district. I am committed to offering more choices for students and parents while keeping our taxes low and complying with HB 3.
How do you plan to keep Plano ISD relevant among neighboring growing districts?
Tarrah Lantz (Place 4): Plano ISD’s rich history of excellence stems from a commitment to constructive collaboration between the board, district staff, parents, students, and the community. The Board of Trustees is a nonpartisan position. That’s important to me and should be important to everyone who wants to continue and expand upon Plano ISD’s history of excellence. With the real work ahead, there’s no time for partisan distractions or outrage opportunism.
Our reputation of excellence has helped us attract qualified and dedicated teachers, support staff, and administrators who are the envy of school districts throughout Texas. While neighboring districts get pulled into the whirlwind of division and distraction stoked by a nationwide movement intent on tearing down public education, Plano ISD has always kept its focus on improving student success.
Preserving Plano ISD’s excellence through collaboration requires leaders with a deep understanding of our history and a proven track record of intentional outreach to bring people together as challenges arise. We need leaders experienced in diffusing conflict instead of fanning the flames. The last seven years as a full-time volunteer leader have taught me many lessons about leadership. I started as President of the Plano ISD Council of PTAs at the start of the pandemic, which provided many opportunities to learn and grow as a leader. I’m continuing my leadership journey through Leadership Plano’s Class 39.
As leaders and parents, we must be models of the constructive civic discourse, resiliency, and optimism we aim to instill in our students. We can have disagreements and should be able to have vibrant debates and discussions about them, always seeking to learn from each other. I know I don’t have all the data, knowledge, or answers. Listening only matters if you’re willing to have your mind changed by what you hear. I enter every discussion with the caveat that I reserve the right to get smarter with new information.
Offer a classical education model that promotes essential education knowledge in math, ready, civics, science, American identity, founding documents. Opposing the use of all national and international standards
Plano ISD has challenges in the emerging bilingual program. There are over 11,000 students in the emerging bilingual program out of 49,000 students. Roughly 23% of the students can’t pass the TELPAS exam. This puts a strain on classroom productivity and on the ability for the teacher to accomplish curriculum goals. Gifted students should be given every chance to excel. the developing the curriculum for quicker assimilation of students into the PISD culture can help our changing demographic.
Lydia Ortega (Place 4): My priority it to keep Plano ISD relevant among Plano residents. It is key to our quality of life. Plano ISD acts as the conductor by which we build the connections that turn a block of homes into communities. Neighbors connect as their children proceed through school and children make friendships that can last a lifetime.
Michael Cook (Place 5): The pandemic hurt our kids. We erased gains across all demographics and saw large drop offs in student achievement across the board. Improving overall student academic performance post-pandemic of all students must be our main priority
We need to create annual measurable academic achievement goals across demographics to ensure Plano ISD is meeting its mission to “educate, inspire and empower every student.” The Strategic Plan for the district is set to be revamped in 2023. That plan must include measurable quantitative goals for student achievement and these goals must be reviewed on a more frequent basis..
There continues to be an achievement gap in Plano ISD and we must develop plans to successfully close that gap. There is almost a 40% gap between our highest performing demographic and our lowest performing demographic in 3rd grade reading and almost a 50% gap in 3rd grade math. That gap contributes to an over 40% gap in College, Career, and Military Readiness by the time our kids finish high school. As our district continues to become more diverse, the only way we will maintain strong student achievement scores is by closing the student achievement gap.
Khalid Ishaq (Place 5): PISD's specialized academy programs and Career and Technology Center are significant factors that set it apart from neighboring districts and contribute to its relevance.
Greg Jubenville (Place 5): Recapture makes it difficult for Plano ISD to function properly. Plano ISD is also a shrinking school district by about 1,000 students per year for the last five years and expected to continue for at least the next three years. Teachers need a raise. The administration is too big. Policy changes are needed to ensure a balanced budget.
Katherine Chan-Goodwin (Place 7): Plano ISD has been a District of excellence for generations of students, ranked “Top 10” school district in Texas, with graduation rates of over 95%. While we face several critical issues currently, I look forward to the opening of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center enabling Plano ISD to expand further their programs of study, including dual credit courses with Collin College and over 20 industry based certification programs. These additional programs are in response to a growing need for diverse and innovative programs to prepare many students to be career ready upon graduation, and enhance professional skill sets of students going on to college.
The District is in the last year of the current strategic plan. The Board of Trustees is discussing the long-range visions and strategic roadmap presented by the Administration after extensive internal and community input sessions. Plans may include developing an International Baccalaureate program at the middle school level, exploring other special academies to join our current list of six specialized academies, as well has new programs to attract, develop and retain our teachers, support staffs and school leaders, and innovative plans for more efficient physical assets.
Simon Salinas (Place 7): There are many amazing aspects of the district. The biggest magnet for parents to choose Plano ISD is the people and programs that we have to offer. It's why my mom decided to move me to this district. Plano ISD not only has early childhood programs, but we also have four academy programs where students can obtain a certification in the field they’re interested in before they even graduate. I am proud to have benefited from these and earned an Associate’s Degree the same year I graduated. We need to continue collaborating with Collin College to make that a reality for other students too. My biggest concern is that with the 8-year budget deficit growing and with close to $250 million we pay in recapture to the State of Texas, we’ll have to make tough decisions about these programs and teachers. I will work together with my fellow trustees to make sure that we find solutions to preserving these programs. Test scores for diverse groups of students are very low and I would like to focus on increasing that comprehension so that families can anticipate a similar level of learning for their students when deciding where to enroll their students.
Cody Weaver (Place 7):Plano ISD recently approved a bond to fund a new Career and Technology Education Center. As we explore everything from automotive to welding, we plan to offer one of the most robust and state-of-the-art CTE experiences in North Texas. Additionally, I am committed to supporting our multilingual department as they focus on innovative strategies to educate English Language Learners that are new to the District and, in some cases, new to the country. Lastly, Plano ISD has distinguished itself as a destination District for Special Education families. We have many improvements to make in Special Education, but I am confident we will find ways to continuously improve and remain a top choice for families in North Texas.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.