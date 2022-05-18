The Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved a new employee compensation plan for the 2022-2023 school year, as presented by Assistant Superintendent for Employee Services Dr. Beth Brockman, with a unanimous vote at the May 17, 2022, school board meeting.
The new compensation plan provides all employees with a pay increase. Teachers, librarians and nurses will receive a 4 percent increase on the control rate. All other employees will receive a 3 percent increase on the control rate. The plan also increases:
Starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree with no experience from $56,000 to
$58,250;
Starting salary for teachers with a master’s degree and no experience from $58,000 to
$60,250; and
District contributions for employee health insurance to $315/month.
The plan also includes a one-time retention and new employee stipend of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for all other employees (for staff members who are employed by Plano ISD on or before September 1, and who are still employed on the date the stipend is paid). Additionally, strategic pay adjustments in the compensation plan provide:
An increased pay structure for mechanics, cafeteria specialists, cashiers and special education paraprofessionals;
An increased stipend to $4,000 for bilingual certified teachers; and
A structured special education stipend increase to $3,000.
With a budget impact of $12,144,903, the pay increase reflects the School Board’s long history of working to keep the district competitive when it comes to recruiting and retaining employees.
“We value our employees and are fortunate to have the best of the best,” said School Board President David Stolle. “Maintaining competitive salaries in order to attract and retain top teachers and staff members will continue to be a priority of this board.”
“Our employees are our most valuable resource and are vital to the growth, care and success of our students,” said incoming Superintendent of Schools Dr. Theresa Williams. “We see on a daily basis how much our employees give of themselves. We appreciate their talent and their work. We are grateful for every one of them. In a time when educators are facing more challenges than ever, providing an increase in compensation is just one way of saying ‘thank you’ for being part of our Plano ISD family.”
