Plano ISD is encountering bus route delays amid a staffing shortage for district transportation workers, a spokesperson confirmed.

“It is no coincidence that the “late bus” page also has a link to job postings,” said Plano ISD assistant director for communications Rosemary Gladden in an email. “As is stated on that same page … school districts state- and nationwide are experiencing a critical shortage of bus drivers.”

On Friday afternoon, seven different bus routes experienced delays, which district officials are trying to mitigate in combining different bus routes. In doing so, routes originally and separately reserved for elementary, middle and high school students are now combined, a move that effectively increases the service level for most school buses and therefore delays their arrivals.

To incentivize applications for the vacant bus driver positions, Plano ISD has implemented pay increases for transportation workers, with hourly pay starting at $21.

This move comes months after the Plano ISD Board of Trustees approved an across-the-board pay increase of 2% on the pay range control point for all district employees. A $1.5 million adjustment for transportation personnel was accompanied in this item. 

