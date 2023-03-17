ms.png
Plano ISD

Plano ISD will implement an eight-period day for its middle schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

At a recent Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Lisa Wilson, deputy superintendent of learning, told the trustees that after speaking with six focus groups consisting of district staff, students and best practices consultants, they found that both students and teachers desire more time and support. Through a best practices focus group, the district learned about how they can employ early intervention to help students be more successful in addition to more innovative learning spaces and instructional design.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

