Keith Warren, a barber with New Touch of Class in Plano, heard about the Plano ISD and City of Plano Back to School Fair and that there was a need to offer free hair cuts to incoming students, he jumped at the chance to donate his skill and time.
When Keith Warren, a barber with New Touch of Class in Plano, heard about the Plano ISD and City of Plano Back to School Fair and that there was a need to offer free hair cuts to incoming students, he jumped at the chance to donate his skill and time.
So he along with other barbers and stylists with New Touch of Class, located at 700 W. Spring Creek Pkwy., were there on Monday evening to make sure students who waited in line were able to get a fresh new look for the new school year.
Free haircuts were just one of the many available services, free of charge, during Monday's back to school event, held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies lasted, at the Plano Event Center.
The back to school event was sponsored by Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) and presented along with participating agencies Lovepacs, Minnie's Food Pantry and the Plano ISD Education Foundation.
While there was not an official headcount provided yet from the city or school district, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday night, the hallways and community rooms of the Plano Event Center were jammed packed full of parents and students. The parking lot of the event center was at near capacity, and there was a line of cars waiting to enter on both Spring Creek Parkway and Jupiter Road.
At the event, parents were able to get free dental and vision screenings for their students, along with immunizations, if needed. Lovepacs and Minnie's Food Pantry passed out a box of shelf-safe food items to each family, and approximately 2,000 backpacks were made available to students who attended the fair, full of school supplies. Parents were also able to enroll or register their student for the 2022-23 school year.
Various community and school organizations, such as the Plano Fire Department, Plano YMCA and Robotics Club also attended the fair by manning information booths.
For Warren, giving free haircuts to students was a way to give back to the community.
"I am from Tennessee, and we had these types of events there," said Warren, while trimming up a boy's bangs. "When I heard (Plano ISD) was having this event, I decided I wanted to be a part of it."
One person who was definitely busy during the three-hour back to school fair was Sharon Bradley, director of family and social services for Plano ISD. She was buzzing from room to room to check in on the activities and answer questions from volunteers, parents and students.
Bradley said this is the fifth annual Plano ISD and City of Plano Back to School Fair, and the purpose of the event is to make sure families who may need assistance in preparing for the new school year have the resources to ensure student success in and outside of the classroom.
"The last two years for this event were mobile, we had cars that came through at Clark Stadium and we filled trunks of our community member's cars with backpacks and shelf-safe food," Bradley said. "Through the pandemic and now with inflation, it is a lot tougher now for families to get what they need in order to make sure their children have what they need to have a successful school year.
"We just want to help whether it is with dental screenings, immunizations, backpacks, food, haircuts — we just want increase access to what they need. It is all right here in one place to get what they need."
Pre-registration was not required to attend the back to school event.
"If they are here, we are not going to turn anyone away," Bradley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.