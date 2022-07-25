Plano ISD Fair Barber

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

When Keith Warren, a barber with New Touch of Class in Plano, heard about the Plano ISD and City of Plano Back to School Fair and that there was a need to offer free hair cuts to incoming students, he jumped at the chance to donate his skill and time.

So he along with other barbers and stylists with New Touch of Class, located at 700 W. Spring Creek Pkwy., were there on Monday evening to make sure students who waited in line were able to get a fresh new look for the new school year.

