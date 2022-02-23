PISD closed 02232022
Due to forecasted inclement weather, Plano ISD will be closed on Thursday, with afterschool activities cancelled for Wednesday afternoon. 

PASAR After School Care will be closing early on Wednesday.

This story is developing

