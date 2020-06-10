Plano ISD announced the development of a task force for the 2020-21 school year. Following school closures in March, the district is looking into the possibility of a hybrid learning model that works from home and in the classroom.
In the announcement, PISD said parents are split on their concerns for the upcoming year. “Some parents are concerned about the possible state of the pandemic in fall and are interested in educational choices for their children, including learning from home; while other parents are hopeful that we will return to a more traditional classroom setting.”
The feedback will be considered as the district emphasizes parents’ choice in the matter. “We know that education is not a one-size-fits-all opportunity,” the announcement reads.
The district’s curriculum for the next year will be focused on flexibility between face-to-face and home learning.
As of Wednesday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has not released guidelines for a hybrid curriculum model.
District spokesperson Lesley Range-Stanton said the district does not have details on how students will qualify to work from home or engage in hybrid learning.
News of the task force comes on the heels of Collin College’s announcement on the possibility of a similar approach.
“Due to the uncertainty of the impact from the coronavirus, classes currently scheduled to meet on campus may change to a hybrid or online format,” the announcement read.
The safety of students with learning disabilities at PISD is also being addressed by the task force. “It will be our goal to provide an equitable, differentiated learning experience designed to meet the needs of each student,” the announcement read.
A survey given to parents in the district asked questions on remote and in-person learning. The questionnaire asks about students’ abilities, languages, and parent preferences.
As of Wednesday, the district calendar lists Aug. 12 as the first day of classes for students.
Collin College said it is expecting to have an update in the upcoming weeks.
