In a Tuesday press release, Plano ISD said it has completed its investigation into recent allegations of abuse and racial bullying of a student that some have categorized as a series of hate crimes.
While the district said its investigation has concluded, the Plano Police Department is still investigating. Citing student privacy laws, details of Plano ISD’s findings or any punitive action stemming from them have not been disclosed, but the victim’s attorney, Kim T. Cole, said in a statement that Plano ISD sent a letter to the family noting that “allegations of bullying and cyberbullying were sustained.”
Plano ISD’s press release also noted that the district is taking “additional actions,” which include “additional resources and enhanced staff training on restorative discipline, bullying, harassment, diversity, equity and inclusion,” “social emotional learning (SEL) opportunities and restorative training for all Plano ISD students,” among other things.
The district also said that it will conduct listening sessions with the community so that feedback can be given to Plano ISD trustees and administrators.
Cole dismissed these actions as “an effort to do damage control.”
The allegations made early in March include those of a 13-year-old Haggard Middle School student being called racial and homophobic slurs, shot with a BB gun and forced to drink another student’s urine on video. The district’s response to the incidents attracted national uproar from civil rights groups and activists, which led to Superintendent Sara Bonser hosting a March 9 press conference along with Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Plano Chief of Police Ed Drain.
Star Local Media reached out to Plano ISD communications director Lesley Range-Stanton for further comment and has not heard back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.