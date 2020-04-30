In a letter to students, Plano ISD shared two contingency plans for graduating seniors.
“We know that graduation is the culmination of all of your years of hard work and we want to honor your accomplishments in a graduation ceremony if at all possible," the letter reads.
The first option given by the district is a ceremony in late summer months: “In case it will be possible to host large gatherings later in the summer, Plano ISD has reserved our existing graduation venues for later dates in order to provide graduating seniors the opportunity to experience a traditional Plano ISD graduation ceremony. Senior high school graduation ceremonies would be postponed until August 1, 2020. The postponed date for the Academy High School ceremony is July 21, 2020.”
In another plan, the district outlined the possibility of a virtual ceremony.
“Should it become evident that traditional in-person ceremonies will not be possible, virtual graduation ceremonies will be hosted for all four schools.”
Among the possibility of students walking the virtual stage, PISD shared it's working on "creative solutions" for other milestones like prom. The district said some schools may celebrate the seniors during homecoming events next year.
The district stated that yard signs for seniors are in production and will be distributed to homes in the near future – “Everyone will know that a proud 2020 graduate of Plano ISD lives at your house!”
Schools also plan to allow students to "take over" schools’ social media accounts beginning this month.
Social media takeover schedule:
Monday, May 18: Plano ISD Academy High School
Tuesday, May 19: Plano East Senior High School
Wednesday, May 20: Plano West Senior High School
Thursday, May 21: Plano Senior High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.