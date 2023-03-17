Plano isd.jpg
Plano ISD is continuing to develop a multi-year plan as it expands its career and technical education programs.

Plano ISD Deputy Superintendent of Learning Lisa Wilson presented recent feedback regarding what the community would like to see in its CTE programs. The recommendations provided by community members included biomedical, EMT, nursing, cosmetology and education courses.

