Plano ISD is continuing to develop a multi-year plan as it expands its career and technical education programs.
Plano ISD Deputy Superintendent of Learning Lisa Wilson presented recent feedback regarding what the community would like to see in its CTE programs. The recommendations provided by community members included biomedical, EMT, nursing, cosmetology and education courses.
Wilson said that many students interested in pursuing education typically enroll in early childhood or elementary school programs. However, Plano ISD aims to garner more interest in secondary learning through a possible "grow your own" program.
Additional community members wanted to see included courses over financial services and accounting, advanced manufacturing, automotive courses, audio visual courses, construction, electronics, plumbing, cybersecurity and digital forensics, hospitality and culinary courses, law enforcement, fire rescue and welding. Additional, high priority items community members added included aviation and defense, logistics and environmental engineering.
While some industries including law enforcement and fire rescue require four year degrees, Williams said the programs offered by Plano ISD will give students a leg up.
Two courses the district began to "sunset" are agribusiness and early learning courses due to a lack of participation. Early learning will be included in the district’s education courses, Williams said.
As Plano ISD builds its CTE program, it aims to build more partnerships with area businesses, like Toni and Guy, to allow students a hands-on experience from field experts. As the job market changes, Plano ISD also aims to be flexible to shift its focuses as new careers emerge.
Plano ISD Board President David Stolle said he would also like to see military readiness incorporated into the district’s CTE programs to ensure they have an edge over other recruits.
Throughout April and early May, Plano ISD aims to garner more community feedback before making its final decisions over its CTE programs.
The next community meeting is slated for 7 p.m. March 21 at Shepton High School.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
