Plano ISD's expansive athletic department includes various swim teams and swimming and diving programs, but the district does not have a district-wide natatorium to call its own.
Jasper High School sophomore Nathan Wu is looking to change this.
“We’ve won state competitions multiple times, but our competitive environment isn’t as large because we don’t have a pool,” he said. “I just want [people] to see all the benefits that it can have on us, on Plano as a whole.”
In furtherance of his mission, Wu spoke at a recent Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting and plans to continue speaking at future meetings. He also started a Change.org petition titled "Plano Students and Residents deserve a modernized ISD Natatorium," which has amassed over 800 signatures as of Friday.
“Putting it out there, a lot of people saw and noticed the issue,” Wu said, adding that he has received feedback from parents, students and district staff. "I’ve gotten a lot of positive support.”
The advocacy for a new natatorium started when Wu, his brothers and some friends swam at Williams High School's pool. There, he said, they noticed that the pools weren't sufficiently maintained and deteriorating, and that the state of the facility's climate control frequently made it warm and humid during the summer.
“There’s always a lot of leaves and cockroaches inside the pool and stuff because [of] how old it is,” he said.
When talking to fellow swimmers, he noticed that they often had to travel farther distances than other schools just to practice swimming at other facilities.
“We just thought, ‘How come we don’t have any pools in Plano?’”
Wu and other teammates in Plano West Senior High School's varsity swim team practice at the city's Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, he said. While Muehlenbeck is one of the newest publicly owned swimming facilities in the city of Plano (it opened in 2007), Wu contends that his team has encountered issues with it.
One issue he cited in particular is that the pool's size makes it incapable of hosting large swim meets. The Muehlenbeck Center, Wu said, is especially unable to accommodate a large volume of Plano West swim team members when non-student swimmers and divers use the pool.
Similar issues were cited for the Plano Aquatic Center, which hosts the Plano Senior High School swim team, and the Oak Point Recreation Center, which hosts the Plano East Senior High School swim team.
In Wu's presentations to the district and its residents, he added that neighboring school districts such as Frisco ISD, Garland ISD and Rockwall ISD have their own district-wide natatoriums, each of which are modernized and give student swimmers the availability and space to practice at their own leisure.
Furthermore, he said that a district-wide natatorium could also accommodate safety courses designed to prevent children from drowning and water therapy courses for special education students.
Plano ISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
