Students from Wells Elementary and Plano Senior High got to "meet their monsters" Monday night after collaborating together on art projects.
In October, third-graders from Wells drew colorful monsters inspired by Halloween and sent them to Plano Senior High students to be recreated in sculpture form. The three-dimensional monsters were made to look identical to the third-graders' creations.
Wells art teacher Tracy Evans collaborated with her longtime friend and Plano Senior Visual Arts Department Chair Allison Garrison.
“We encouraged lots of details because if a high schooler who is not going to get to speak to them is able to assess all the different colors and textures and details, put as much into it as you possibly can,” Evans said. “I love seeing all the different interpretations.”
The schools each had art students who are visually impaired who were able to create their monsters using textures and sounds.
“That was really cool, that we were able to communicate and all participate, every third-grader, all the high school students participate, no matter their ability,” Evans said.
Eamanne Moharran, a student from Plano Senior, came to greet her collaborator, Leo Winkler, after choosing his monster for its uniqueness.
“One of the things that's really cool about seeing all of the drawings is that they are so creative,” Moharran said. "I think if you ask people my age to make a monster, it would be very different."
Looking at the three-dimensional version of his creation, Winkler said, "I thought that it was really detailed and it was the best one here."
