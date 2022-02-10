While Plano ISD’s population and number of households saw a considerable increase in the 2020 census, its student population reportedly decreased.
Demographic consultant Rocky Gardner of Zonda Demographics told the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday meeting that Plano ISD saw a decline of over 2,400 students in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We expected a pretty good bounce-back,” Gardner said. “We did not bounce back as much as we thought.”
Gardner added that Plano ISD’s enrollment declined by less than 800 the following year, despite expectations that the district “come[s] back a little stronger than that.”
This enrollment decrease came as Plano ISD’s underage population declined by over 5,000 people between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.
“The students just aren’t all here,” Gardner said in presenting this data point, adding that this contributed to the district’s 0.02% decrease in average household size.
Zonda’s report also found that among Plano ISD’s 52,000 students, over 13,500 live in multi-family housing units and single-family housing sales have declined.
Plano ISD population
2010: 324,079
2020: 382,178 (11.8% increase)
Plano ISD households
2010: 127,398
2020: 143,457 (12.6% increase)
Plano ISD population (under 18)
2010: 80,951
2020: 75,885 (6.3% decrease)
