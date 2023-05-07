Christopher Newton, Colin Wong, Brian Winandy, Alisha Nadeem and Sofia Pryor were recognized last week as Plano ISD’s finalists for a NASA Innovation Day held recently.
NASA’s High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program focuses on bringing high school students together to create prototypes needed for space exploration, covering everything from lunar colonies to culinary arts. The HUNCH program allows NASA engineers to search for talent all over the country in an effort to discover new ideas that they can bring to space exploration while helping students gain experience in a variety of fields.
Nadeem and Pryor are taking a more medical approach to space exploration, studying how sleep in space affects astronauts’ mental health.
With an armband that retains heat from the person wearing it, the students aim to help astronauts achieve better sleep by lowering their core body temperatures.
“We went through a lot of redesigning because we decided early on that we wanted to lower body temperature, but we struggled to find out how to do that,” Nadeem said. “We went from a chemical solution to using something more electric.”
Pryor said that while working on their project, she and her teammates went from having no electrical engineering background to creating a working prototype for NASA.
Newton, Winandy and Wong created a prototype pipe auger extruder that would use plastic waste and lunar soil to create bricks that would lay out basic infrastructure for future lunar colonies.
“We're supposed to go on future Artemis missions," Newton said. "The project we wanted to work on was the Lunar Rover, which had a lot of sub mechanisms, and we chose the most important part of the project, which is the pipe auger extruder sub mechanism.”
Combining mechanical engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, chemical engineering and material science, the three embarked on a journey to create a more sustainable future in space exploration and habitation.
Following the Innovation Day event, the group of seniors will patent their projects before working with NASA further.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
