Christopher Newton, Colin Wong, Brian Winandy, Alisha Nadeem and Sofia Pryor were recognized last week as Plano ISD’s finalists for a NASA Innovation Day held recently.

NASA’s High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program focuses on bringing high school students together to create prototypes needed for space exploration, covering everything from lunar colonies to culinary arts. The HUNCH program allows NASA engineers to search for talent all over the country in an effort to discover new ideas that they can bring to space exploration while helping students gain experience in a variety of fields.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments