Plano ISD Grant Patrol surprises 50 teachers

The 2020 Grant Patrol, presented by the Plano ISD Education Foundation, surprised teachers at their schools on Dec. 16.
Traveling across Plano ISD, foundation board members, Plano ISD trustees, program sponsors, district staff and parent leaders personally delivered 50 grants totaling $60,700. Socially-distanced cheers and tears of happiness were the common theme as teachers stepped outside to the front of the school where the surprise news awaited. The Grants to Educators program exists to help Plano ISD educators enhance instruction in schools and classrooms across the district.
The grant process began weeks ago as educators applied for grants for innovative programs. Grant applications were judged by a crew of volunteers who completed a scoring rubric that aimed to rate applications on important elements like expected outcomes and how the grant money will be spent. Details regarding the research behind the requests were included in the applications. Each applicant also stated in their application how their proposed grant supports the Plano ISD strategic plan.
Once the grant applications were in, then came the hard work of narrowing the field of applications to the 50 winning grants. Plano ISD teachers are passionate about teaching, and their ideas and proposals to help their students become powered by learning were all inspiring.
Grants are also funded through the PISDEF’s fundraising such as the SKI Plano event, the community-wide Honor Roll Annual Campaign, North Texas Giving Day as well as the Plano ISD employee campaign.
For more information on the Plano ISD Education Foundation, visit pisd.edu or call 469-752-8272.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.