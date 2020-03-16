Plano ISD voted Sunday to continue paying district employees during school closures. The board held an emergency meeting to address the issue as students and staff practice social distancing during COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.
PISD students are learning remotely through digital programs. According to the PISD website, Spectrum and Comcast are providing free wi-fi to students who do not have access to it.
Regular employees and those on a contract will now be paid throughout the closure, which is scheduled until March 23. In the meeting, PISD Superintendent Sara Bonser said the board will reevaluate if the extension continues past the scheduled date.
The board deliberated for a number of hours in a closed session before passing the resolution unanimously.
“The administration is requesting adopting a resolution that allows Plano Independent School District to expend district funds to maintain the employees of our district during this school closure for whatever period of time it happens to be,” Bonser said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.