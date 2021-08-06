In its Tuesday meeting, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of new COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year.
Deliberation surrounding this vote followed a period of public comment in which district parents made emotional pleas to enforce meaningful protections against spread of the novel virus’s Delta variant.
The precautions the district is authorized to enforce are considerably limited, however, as it must operate within the confines of newly enacted state regulations, including Gov. Greg Abbott’s July executive order barring government entities from enforcing mask and vaccine mandates. Trustees also indicated that the district was awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in its then-upcoming Thursday meeting, in which the state regulatory agency mandated, among other things, that schools must notify state and regional health officials of all confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Please know that we hear you, and we are also monitoring the situation,” Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser said to public commenters. “We want you to know that we are taking into account the things that we’re hearing, and we want everyone to know that as this year unfolds, we stand ready to adjust or intensify our protocols in order to ensure the safety but still comply with the legal parameters that have been put around us.”
Bonser continued, “I’m not trying to make excuses, and I’m not trying to say there’s not plenty that we can do to work on the safety protocols for our school district, but to help everyone have a concept of understanding.”
Assistant Superintendent Beth Brockman presented the proposed COVID-19 protocols, which officials emphasized were subject to change throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Proposed precautions include a district-wide mask recommendation, a change in facility air filters and enforced hand-washing, sanitization and self-screening among all facility occupants. The district will also provide disposable masks for all students who need them.
Due to regulatory limits imposed on the state level, the district is placing the onus of screening for symptoms on individuals and Plano ISD parents.
“We are relying on parents to screen students for symptoms each morning before they come to school,” Brockman said. “Staff and visitors will be reminded to self-screen for symptoms before entering a building or campus through the appropriate door signage.”
Certain COVID-19 safety measures implemented last year in Texas school districts have been rolled back by state officials, including a virtual learning option and attendance waivers to accommodate social distancing. Furthermore, while Plano ISD conducted contact tracing in the 2020-21 school year, the Collin County Department of Health Services (CCDHS) will instead assume the task.
Still, Plano ISD is requiring that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 abstain from entering any of its facilities, and operational changes such as facility closures can be done under the advisement of CCDHS.
In-person classes at Plano ISD are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.
