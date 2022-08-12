Plano ISD file photo
By Garrett Gravley | Star Local Media

Plano ISD is looking at ways to engage and educate voters on future bond elections.

In an effort to put together a $1.1 billion bond package for a November election, Johnny Hill, deputy superintendent for business and employee services, looked into how community members would vote based on a variety of factors.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments