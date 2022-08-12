Plano ISD is looking at ways to engage and educate voters on future bond elections.
In an effort to put together a $1.1 billion bond package for a November election, Johnny Hill, deputy superintendent for business and employee services, looked into how community members would vote based on a variety of factors.
Of the 400 respondents polled in a survey between June 29 and July 5, more than half of the respondents were 55 years of age or older, and around 75% of the respondents did not have a child currently enrolled in the district.
When asked whether their overall image of Plano ISD was positive or negative, the district saw that 69% had a positive view of Plano ISD while 18% were neutral and 12% did not like the district. When the same question was asked six years ago, Hill said 78% had a more positive opinion of the district. The percentage of unsure respondents increased by about 10%, Hill said.
Initial polling for the $1.1 billion package revealed that 52% were for the bond to contribute toward school renovations, construction and equipment purchases, 39% were against and 9% were unsure. Of those who were against, 83% said it was because sales taxes were too high.
Hill broke down the survey into different pieces including a $173 million bond for tech equipment in schools, a $130 million bond for a district event center and a $27.8 million bond allocated for stadium construction. Hill said that a higher percentage of respondents answered "against" upon first reading the proposal. After briefing community members on what these pieces of the bond package entailed, including providing devices for students and teachers in a classroom environment, providing more information about the proposed event center and repairing and renovating existing stadiums for a better experience for athletes and patrons, more respondents responded they would vote in favor of the bond package.
As the district prepares for a November bond election, Hill encourages district staff to spend time educating community members on what is in the bond package and ensuring more parents are able to vote in the election.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
