With a temporary mask mandate taking effect in all Plano ISD facilities Thursday, polarization on the issue is persisting in the wake of an emergency meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees held Monday morning.
A crowd estimated to exceed 200 people gathered at the Plano ISD Administration Center for the occasion to express their thoughts about the district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of 90 speakers who signed up to give public comment, 79 were present when Trustee Theresa Williams called their names. Twenty-six of the speakers voiced support for the mask mandate, while 53 expressed fervent opposition to it.
Passions ran high over the duration of the public comment period, a point which resident John Donovan acknowledged in saying, “We’ve heard a lot of emotion – more facts on one side than on the other, clearly.”
Plano ISD President David Stolle later asked police officers to escort Donovan out of the chambers for heckling trustees.
Following a public commenting period that nearly lasted two hours and a closed executive session that lasted nearly three hours, trustees openly deliberated on a prospective mask mandate following a Travis County judge’s issuance of a temporary restraining order on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring such a practice.
“I implore all of us to put aside things that divide us and turn instead to what unites us: putting our students at the heart of our decisions,” said Superintendent Sara Bonser to her colleagues.
A discussion on the mental health implications of COVID-19-induced lockdown measures between Trustees Cody Weaver and Jeri Chambers followed, with the former noting that parents have personally expressed concern to him about the toll it has taken on their children’s health.
“I think there’s a way that [we can] acknowledge that the mental health of our children can be compromised for all sorts of different reasons, not because of a mask,” Chambers replied. “There are a whole lot of things going on in our country and our world that cause our kids to be anxious.”
The board later voted 6-1 in favor of a district-wide mask mandate from Aug. 26 to Sept. 24 while giving parents an option to request an exemption on medical, religious or philosophical grounds. The mandate is subject to change pending instruction from the Texas Education Agency or other authorities.
Trustee Angela Powell was the sole dissenting vote, arguing earlier that current COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures already implemented by the district have been effective on their own. Powell took to social media the following morning to reassert her opposition to the mask mandate, saying that masking should be a choice made “without government interference.”
