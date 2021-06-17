Bart Rosebure has been named Plano Independent School District’s new Executive Director of Safety and Security. This news comes one month after the retirement of Rosebure’s predecessor, Joseph Parks.
Rosebure is a former police officer who began his career as a teacher and coach, and previously worked as a security specialist with Plano ISD.
“Safety is our top priority and Bart brings proven experience on the field and with school districts,” stated Plano ISD Chief Operations Officer Theresa Williams. “He also knows Plano ISD and brings strategic planning experience.”
In this new role, Rosebure will direct the day-to-day operations for the district’s Safety and Security Services Department, coordinate the school resources officer program, respond to emergency- or safety-related situations across the district's buildings, develop safety plans and foster positive relationships with first responders, among other duties.
Rosebure joins Plano ISD from Baylor University where he served as director of technical security responsible for evaluating campus safety and security vulnerabilities and utilizing security technology to mitigate risks. He also led safety for large scale university events, including athletics, fine arts and student life activities.
Prior to Baylor, Rosebure was director of Safety and Security for Rockwall Independent School District where he built the district’s safety and security program from the ground up, coordinated the school resources officer program and led all aspects of safety and security. Before joining Rockwall, he was Plano ISD’s security specialist assigned to the district’s east cluster schools. He joined Plano ISD after serving as an officer with the Longview Police Department where he was on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. Before becoming a police officer, he was a secondary world geography and physical education teacher as well as a middle and high school football and track coach at Arp Independent School District.
“I’m honored to return to Plano ISD,” Rosebure stated. “I know from experience that Plano ISD always puts the safety of students, staff and community first. In addition, the district has a top-notch team in place, both within the district and through partnerships with its community.”
In all of his positions, Rosebure has been involved on committees, including the diversity committees of Plano ISD and Rockwall ISD and the student safety task force at Baylor University.
Rosebure holds a bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a master’s degree in security studies from Angelo State University. He is also a graduate of the East Texas Plano Police Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.