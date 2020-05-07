At Wednesday night’s Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Plano resident and doctoral candidate Nidia Cedillo was named the new principal for Weatherford Elementary School.
According to the district, Cedillo has accumulated 16 years of experience in education. She has served as a second-, third- and fifth-grade bilingual teacher, an instructional coach and, most recently, six years as an assistant principal.
She received her bachelor of science in bilingual education from Texas Woman’s University and master of educational administration from University of North Texas.
In a Tweet, Cedillo thanked several education institutions including Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD and McKinney ISD. “I am honored and privileged to be on this path,” she said. "Words can’t express the gratitude I feel towards my family, friends and those I have worked with over the years.”
Cedillo is working toward her Ph.D. at Southern Methodist University. She credits her belief that great schools are the result of great teachers as the reason she is where she is today.
“As a military brat and a daughter of an English learner, it was the great teachers who allowed me to embrace who I was as I navigated different countries, cultures and languages,” Cedillo said in a release.
“It was those experiences that guided my core values of family, commitment, communication, courage and compassion. I believe in building relationships first and that before we can teach and learn, we have to touch hearts.”
“Now more than ever, it is these core values that have helped ground me.”
Cedillo assumes this role following the retirement of Principal Ben Benavides.
