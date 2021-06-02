Plano ISD will provide free meal bundles to children every Tuesday for the remainder of the summer, the district announced Tuesday.
The program comes with caveats, namely that participating students are under the age of 18 and enrolled in Plano ISD. Anyone picking up meal bundles for students without them present will be required to show documentation, such as a student ID, report card or birth certificate.
Meal bundles will consist of seven breakfasts, including cereals, pancakes, muffins and breakfast pizzas, and seven lunches, including hamburgers, chicken nuggets, pizzas, vegetables and fruits. Each child will be eligible to receive one meal bundle per week.
Distribution of these bundles is scheduled for every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pick-up locations for this program include Bowman Middle School, Clark High School and Shepton High School.
While COVID-19 cases are sharply declining in the United States due to concentrated efforts by public officials to implement a massive vaccine rollout, the pandemic has nonetheless exacerbated food insecurity. As many food-insecure households rely on school lunches to ease economic burdens, food insecurity has an especially observable presence in summer and winter breaks.
As such, federal and state relief programs have been assisting school districts with meal distribution. Plano ISD’s “grab-and-go” meal program, in particular, is supported by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
More information can be found online at pisd.edu/grabandgo.
