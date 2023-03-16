According to a letter sent out to families by officials of the Plano Independent School District, a student from Plano died of fentanyl poisoning in February.

The student's family also confirmed the news, and they recently launched a Memorial and Advocacy Fund in honor of their 16-year-old daughter, Sienna Vaughn. According to the family's GoFundMe page, Sienna, who was a junior at Plano High School, died on February 19 after taking a pill that she thought was a prescription Percocet from a friend. The pill turned out to be laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

