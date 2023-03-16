According to a letter sent out to families by officials of the Plano Independent School District, a student from Plano died of fentanyl poisoning in February.
The student's family also confirmed the news, and they recently launched a Memorial and Advocacy Fund in honor of their 16-year-old daughter, Sienna Vaughn. According to the family's GoFundMe page, Sienna, who was a junior at Plano High School, died on February 19 after taking a pill that she thought was a prescription Percocet from a friend. The pill turned out to be laced with a lethal amount of fentanyl.
In the letter sent out by the Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams, she expressed her condolences and provided more awareness about the issue of fentanyl. Williams wrote in the letter to Plano ISD parents, "We recently experienced the tragic loss of one of our beloved Plano ISD students to a deadly fentanyl poisoning. I cannot express the sadness and grief that we are all feeling."
Although the Plano ISD release did not name Sienna in the letter, her family has been vocal about what happened to their daughter. They described Sienna as "a wonderful young woman" who had a positive impact on others as a student, a cheerleader, and a Girl Scout. She also enjoyed music, spending time with her friends, and playing with her family's cats. The family wrote on their GoFundMe page that Sienna's loss will hurt forever, and she will be missed by so many.
Plano ISD has also listed initiatives to help parents talk to their children about fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. The letter included links to two parent workshops and a panel discussion scheduled to happen within the next week. The district also provided resources for facts about fentanyl and signs of an overdose. Additionally, they shared advice on how parents can warn their children about drugs and teach them how to say "No" if they're ever pressured by others. The district recommends that parents have access to Naloxone, which can quickly reverse opioid effects, and they encourage parents in the district to reach out to school counselors if anyone in the family needs help.
The Plano Police Department has also been vocal about awareness of the fentanyl issue, especially when involving teens. Plano PD will be hosting a Fentanyl Drug Forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway. No registration is required to attend.
