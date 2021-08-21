One week after it implemented revised COVID-19 protocols in a special meeting, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees faced continued pressure at a Tuesday work session from district parents who have largely been organizing and protesting to demand more vigilant disease mitigation and prevention guidelines.
While trustees did not openly discuss COVID-19 procedures for the 2021-22 school year in its work session, they nonetheless allowed 10 residents to give public comment on the issue due to an agenda item discussed in the board’s closed executive session.
“Courage. I am asking for the Plano ISD Board of Trustees and leadership to have courage,” said resident John Stafford to the board before beseeching trustees to follow the example of school districts like Dallas ISD that have defied an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott in mandating masks. “If Greg Abbott did not answer your request for a waiver you sent after the last meeting, I am hoping that you all will sue or disobey that order.”
Following approximately 30 minutes of public comment, trustees met for a closed executive session that exceeded four hours in length. As the board convened privately, dozens of protesters exited the gallery en masse and conversed among one another outside. Of all the demonstrators who were present, two expressed opposition to the mask mandate, with one holding a sign that said, “Masks are for villains.”
Neither anti-mask mandate protester returned a request for comment, but the majority of present demonstrators reiterated their demands that Plano ISD implement a mask mandate and launch a teacher-led virtual learning platform.
“We want teacher-led virtual learning because it’s very important for those kids to stay home and learn properly,” said Ana Shenkar, a mother of two Plano ISD students. “Right now, parent-led virtual learning is not helping them so much.”
Plano ISD announced a temporary, parent-led virtual learning platform in its special meeting last week, with Superintendent Sara Bonser telling concerned parents that despite the district’s support for teacher-led virtual learning, it couldn’t be implemented “because we did not have the funding nor did we have the law behind us to do so.”
