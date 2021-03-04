Plano ISD officials and Plano police are investigating allegations that a Black student at Haggard Middle School was the subject of prolonged abuse and racial bullying.
The student’s mother reportedly advised school officials of the incidents earlier this week. David Tilley, the Plano Police Department’s public information officer, said in an email to Star Local Media, “Our [school resource officer] received the report, and we are currently investigating the incident.”
Plano ISD Executive Director of Communications Lesley Range-Stanton issued a statement Thursday, which read, “The Plano ISD administration is aware of recent bullying allegations and is working with the campus and local law enforcement to actively investigate the matter. Our district does not tolerate or condone bullying or harassing behavior and is taking prompt and remedial action to address concerns.”
She continued, “Campus leaders and counselors have been working closely and carefully with all involved students and their parents since the concerns regarding a non-school-related, off-campus incident first reported on Tuesday, March 2. While we cannot discuss intervention or disciplinary measures as it relates to a specific student or students, our response to any behavioral concern is always in accordance with district policy and the Plano ISD Student Code of Conduct.”
Various posts on social media allege that classmates forced the student to drink a cup of another student’s urine and filmed him as he was doing it. A video of the incident circulated on Instagram, and a Facebook post in a group dubbed “Plano Moms Talk” said he was regularly called a series of racial and homophobic epithets, shot with BB guns and encouraged to commit suicide.
A change.org petition titled “The bullying problem with plano independent school district [sic]” was drafted in response to these allegations with over 11,000 signatures amassed as of Thursday evening, and an Instagram account with the handle @dearplanoisd was created by self-described “former PISD students trying to make student voices heard.”
“As students we can only do so much when multiple incidents have happened in recent years at Plano schools and appropriate action wasn’t taken,” a Plano ISD student said in a Thursday email to Star Local Media. “Many people have been victims of bullying, sexual harassment and racial discrimination at the hands of Plano students and complicit teachers/administrators.”
This story is developing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.