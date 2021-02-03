Plano ISD president Tammy Richards to retire

Plano ISD Board of Trustees president Tammy Richards announced Jan. 29 that she will not be seeking re-election in May. This decision effectively marks her retirement after 11 years of serving the district.
“I think all good things must come to an end at some point,” she said. “I’ve given a tremendous amount to Plano ISD, and in part, my family just wants me back.”
Richards cited, among other things, the launch of the International Baccalaureate School at Huffman Elementary as one of her proudest achievements.
“Huffman is where my children went, and Huffman was one of the first schools to really start to transition in terms of having more kids who were on free or reduced lunch,” she said. “For a long time, PISD was slow to respond to some of our changing needs, so I’m really thrilled with the IB school.”
She also expressed pride over her presiding over the district amid a $14 million renovation of the 60-year-old T.H. Williams High School, a project which was funded via a 2016 bond referendum. This undertaking included moving the entrance of the school, expanding the size of its classrooms, the construction of administrative “suites” and art labs.
“Now, for the first time, we’re going in and doing a major overhaul to create learning spaces that work for kids,” she said.
But with these developments now behind her, Richards endeavors to devote more time to her role as CEO of nonprofit matching service VolunteerNow, an especially critical need as the organization has assisted local counties with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
“I’m also looking to serve on a few smaller nonprofit boards and leverage my board and governance experience,” she added.
Moreover, she seeks to spend more time with her family, who she has referred to as “unsung heroes.” Her husband, Mike Douglass, put up campaign signs all over Plano, while her children, 27-year-old Julia Douglass and 24-year-old Mark Douglass, went to polling stations to greet voters and pass out information packets.
Richards also said her family remained patient and supportive over the course of her tenure with the Board of Trustees. As she put it, “There was a lot of fast food they had to buy over the years because I wasn’t home.”
A trustee since 2010, Richards was first elected by colleagues to serve as board president from 2011 to 2013. She later returned to the post for a second, nonconsecutive term in 2019.
But even as this term comes to an imminent conclusion, she remains confident that the district is in good hands.
“I have such confidence in Sara Bonser, our superintendent. She is just a rock star. Our chief operating officer, Dr. Teresa Williams, is just wonderful,” she said. “I’m really going to miss working with those two ladies.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.