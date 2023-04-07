By April 18, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees will have more direction on the future of its academic visioning.
At a Tuesday meeting, Lisa Wilson, Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, shared some areas of focus that district staff would like to see more of in the future.
Currently, the district is in its visioning phase of its incoming academic vision. Key focus groups consisting of teachers and other staff from all campuses and different departments were put together to focus on career and technology education and academic programing, including advanced academics, special education, ESL and instructional technology.
Under the academic programming umbrella, three work groups formed to focus on academics, special education and multilingual services. Overall, the 60 participants said that they would like Plano ISD to support its students and remove barriers for the growing number of multilingual students.
Some of the proposed additions from these focus groups included middle school programs including credit offerings to get kids ready for college beginning at sixth grade and adding a middle school IB program. Staff also recommended expanding academy offerings to include fine arts, IB programs and a collegiate academy, in addition to its existing STEAM academy.
In an effort to help teachers, staff proposed retention measures to help make teachers feel more welcome at their schools. Additionally, staff discussed reworking its behavioral management training, as well as multilingual and special ed training to ensure teachers have more control over their classrooms.
To ensure students are receiving a quality education, staff recommended conducting audits for transportation and the district’s gifted and talented program, while making improvements to the district’s dual credit program.
Wilson said a final list of all recommendations will appear before the board on April 8.
Trustee Cody Weaver proposed the idea of a classical academy as a magnet program to draw non-Plano ISD students while retaining current students.
Trustee Lauren Tyra said that while academies can help a large number of students, she did not want the district to have so many academy programs that the bar for the rest of the district stayed low.
Tyra also talked about the need for special education services to improve, as several families with children who need accommodation feel like they are not listened to.
Plano ISD’s visioning phase will wrap up by late April, where district staff will begin action planning to implement its new plan.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
