Plano isd.jpg

Plano ISD has exceeded state averages in college readiness, according to recently released Texas Academic Performance Report.

 Courtesy of Plano ISD

Plano ISD continues performing above state level, according to a recently released Texas Academic Performance Report.

At a Jan. 10 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Dash Weerasinghe, director of assessment, research and program evaluation, presented recent statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding students’ academic performance in 2021 and 2022.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

