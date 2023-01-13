Plano ISD continues performing above state level, according to a recently released Texas Academic Performance Report.
At a Jan. 10 Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Dash Weerasinghe, director of assessment, research and program evaluation, presented recent statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) regarding students’ academic performance in 2021 and 2022.
Overall, the district received a B rating in accountability. Weerasinghe said that the district should have received an A rating, however the district received a grade of 89 instead of a 90 due to minor discrepancies.
The TEA awarded the district an overall A rating for academic achievement including college, career and military readiness (CCMR); State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and graduation rates.
The district received a grade of 91% for academic growth and 89% for relative performance, which compares Plano ISD to similar districts.
When looking at the TEA’s "closing the gaps" ratings, districts have specific student groups they target to ensure more students are successful. According to Weerasinghe, the district met 88% of its targeted groups in academic achievement and 83% of its targets in academic growth. The district also met over 90% of its targets for school quality, student success and English proficiency.
The district exceeds state averages in ACT and SAT testing as well as AP and IB test scores.
“We do very well in college readiness with SAT and ACT scores,” Weerasinghe said.
Additionally, the district continues to exceed the state average in students meeting or mastering STAAR tests.
Plano ISD’s strategic plan is shifting to focus on having more students industry ready in addition to its college readiness. According to the TEA, the district sees around 15% of its students receive an industry certification by graduation, while the state average is 19%.
Weerasinghe said that the rate of students receiving industry certification has doubled since the previous year.
Additionally, the district plans to help more students in special education become workforce ready by the time they graduate.
