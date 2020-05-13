Plano ISD released its plans to host social distancing ceremonies for graduating seniors this summer.
For each of its four senior schools, the district will allow one family at a time into the venue. Students will receive their diploma covers from a chosen family member and have their name read by a staff member.
The announcement comes after the Texas Education Agency released its guidelines for safe graduation ceremonies.
The agency’s guidelines include four options for schools. Along with virtual ceremonies, schools have the option to celebrate in small groups, vehicle ceremonies, and in-person outdoor ceremonies. According to the organization, outdoor ceremonies may take place in rural counties between May 15 and 31 while all counties may take part after June 1.
“Graduation ceremonies mark a major milestone for students and their families. All educators are committed first and foremost to ensuring the health and safety of our students, families, and staff,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a release.
“By taking the necessary precautions developed by medical experts, we can ensure we appropriately honor our Class of 2020 graduates while keeping everyone safe.”
PISD seniors are asked to only bring four guests to their individual ceremonies. Additionally, no family members will be seated.
“Each student’s personalized experience will include having their name read, walking across the stage in full graduation regalia, and receiving their diploma cover from a family member. This moment will be captured by a videographer for the ceremony video,” PISD’s announcement reads.
The district said graduation cap tosses will be filmed for each student following the photo.
While the district announced it is holding its venue reservations in case it is able to hold group ceremonies later, some students are showing support for a group ceremony in June.
A Change.org petition signed by 139 users writes, “Our Class of 2020 deserves to be honored with the same ingenuity, vision and bold action that Plano ISD has instilled in them.”
PISD’s announcement lists late July and early August for in-person ceremonies.
“In-person graduation dates for senior high schools (Aug. 1) and Academy High School (July 21) are still reserved in the event that we can bring graduates together in a venue, safely accommodating the large size of our senior high graduating classes and their guests,” the announcement read.
