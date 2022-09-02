IMG_6604.jpg

Plano ISD's Bond proposition E will feature several improvements to existing stadiums for safety.

Due to a decision by the Secretary of State’s office, Plano ISD has relabeled the propositions for the two Nov. 8 elections consecutively, the district announced Monday.

While the voter approval tax rate and bond elections are separate, the propositions are now lettered A through E. Proposition A is the proposed tax rate of $1.2598 per $100 valuation. Propositions B through E are bond items.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

