Plano ISD file photo
File photo

Plano ISD aims to increase teacher compensation for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

At a Plano ISD board of trustees meeting last week, the district’s human resources team presented some proposed compensation increases and budgetary impacts.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments