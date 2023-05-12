Plano ISD aims to increase teacher compensation for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
At a Plano ISD board of trustees meeting last week, the district’s human resources team presented some proposed compensation increases and budgetary impacts.
According to the human resources team, 86% of the district’s budget goes to staff. With the district moving to a 186-day year in 2023, teachers will receive a $313 daily rate, as opposed to its $311 daily rate, not including stipends. District staff proposed a 3% raise for all teachers and staff, a higher bilingual stipend from $4,000 to $5,000, a special education stipend of $2,000 and a structured special education stipend increase from $3,000 to $3,500.
Additionally, staff and teachers with master’s degrees will see an increased stipend. Behavioral instructors, nurses, social workers and other staff will receive additional stipends. Support staff will receive $15 minimum wage.
The total cost of added benefits will be $2.1 million.
Due to lower student enrolment, the district will increase efficiencies through teacher reassignment. After proposed savings, the district foresees a $9.8 million impact on its budget for staff salaries, benefits and stipends. However, that could change as the 88th legislative session continues, the district’s HR team said.
Following the presentation on staff compensation, Trustee Nancy Humphrey updated the board on key legislative items that could also affect school funding.
House Bill 3 is a school safety bill requiring armed officers at every campus by August. If passed, schools will receive $100 per average daily attendance to fund officers. Humphrey said while the funding will help, the cost to train and hire school resource officers for all elementary schools could strain the budget. Additionally, the district will receive additional funding to harden schools, if the bill passes.
House Bill 13 will require first aid and mental health training for all staff to ensure student safety.
House Bill 100 proposes increasing all districts’ basic allotment. If passed, Plano ISD’s allotment will increase from $6,160 to $6,250 by next year. By 2025, it will increase to $6,300. Humphrey said if the district’s allotment was $7,000, it could catch up with inflation.
House Bill 3555 will require more transparency on how residents’ tax dollars are used. In 2017, the bill was introduced then voted down by the house.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
