As COVID-19 cases stemming from the spread of the delta variant continue to rise, parents of Plano ISD students are making impassioned pleas to district officials to take more vigilant action in ensuring public safety.
This lively community response prompted the Plano ISD Board of Trustees to deliberate on revised plans a special meeting Monday, just six days after it implemented COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year in its regularly scheduled Aug. 3 meeting.
The special meeting drew dozens of protesters and public speakers, who have continued demanding, among other things, that the district accommodate a virtual learning option, install Plexiglas barriers in facilities, enforce social distancing protocols and have students each breakfast and lunch in classrooms instead of cafeterias.
“Plano ISD was a strong advocate for the virtual learning bill in the legislative session,” Superintendent Sara Bonser said to parents in the gallery, while noting that the bill died in the state legislature and thus failed to make its way to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk in June. “Because there was no funding and the bill had not passed, planning for a virtual academy in Plano ISD stopped in June because we did not have the funding nor did we have the law behind us to do so. Based on the status of the virus and where we are today, we did go back to the drawing board after TEA’s visit with the superintendents last week.”
Bonser and Assistant Superintendent Beth Brockman spent most of the meeting presenting what they characterized as a “short-term solution.”
“While we understand it is not a perfect choice, we are doing our diligence to try to revise protocols and put stronger protocols in place and to offer a virtual option that we can support in a short turnaround time while we watch what happens,” Bonser added. “I wish we all had a crystal ball to see where this is going, and we don’t have that, so we’re going to keep doing the best that we can to monitor the situation and make adjustments, so we appreciate your patience. I never like to see parents come and not feel heard.”
Brockman informed board members and viewers that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) gave guidance to school districts statewide that students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 cannot enter school facilities and must quarantine. Conversely, the TEA also stipulated that close contacting must not be mandated and that close contacts may quarantine at parental discretion.
Agreeing that orders from Abbott and the State Legislature have impeded Plano ISD’s autonomy to effectively address the pandemic in prohibiting mask mandates and removing virtual learning options, the board voted in unanimous favor of authorizing its legislative subcommittee to write a letter to state officials requesting a waiver from such regulations. The board also voted unanimously in favor of a resolution allowing Plano ISD to give 10 extra days of paid sick leave to employees who test positive for the virus.
Still, many Plano ISD parents feel that the district's response to the spread of the delta variant is unsatisfactory.
“Plano ISD has been … more reactive rather than proactive,” said Rachana Taneja, the mother of a 9-year-old student at Gulledge Elementary. Taneja said she and other parents are actively organizing to get others to continue putting pressure on trustees to make more meaningful action, with many calling and emailing trustees and signing up to speak at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday.
Until then, the following protocols will be in place for Plano ISD through Sept. 3:
- A parent-led virtual learning apparatus will be provided asynchronously for grades pre-kindergarten to sixth.
- Virtual meetings for administrative functions such as open houses will continue.
- Visitors will have to complete a screening before entering a facility.
- Routine disinfection and sanitization will continue, with hygiene training being reiterated.
- Assigned seating will be given in cafeterias for breakfast and lunch, and the facility’s administrators will have discretion in designating libraries and classrooms as lunch rooms.
- Buses will have assigned seating, and separate facility entrances will be designated for students according to their manner of transportation.
- Large gatherings such as pep rallies will be limited to high schoolers for the first nine weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.